‘Dancing With The Stars’ Spoilers: Semifinals Dance Order Revealed, Double Elimination Teased

It’s time for the semifinals in Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars and spoilers tease that it’s going to be an epic show. There are still six couples competing heading into Monday night’s show and now viewers can prepare for what order everybody will dance in during this November 12 episode. In addition, it sounds as if two couples may be eliminated at the end of the night, setting the stage for a four-pair finale next week.

The Inquisitr has previously shared what dances everybody will be tackling for Monday night’s semifinals. Each pair will dance twice during the episode, with one being a dedication to someone important in each celebrities’ lives and the other being the Judges’ Choice. It looks like Len will choose for Bobby Bones and Evanna Lynch, Bruno will pick for Alexis Ren and Juan Pablo Di Pace, and Carrie Ann gets to make the decision for Milo Manheim and Joe Amabile.

Now, Dancing with the Stars spoilers from PureDWTS reveal the order of Monday’s performances. Bobby and Sharna Burgess with dance first, and Alexis and Alan Bersten will perform second.

Third to perform on Monday will be “Grocery Store Joe” and Jenna Johnson, followed by Juan Pablo and Cheryl Burke. That means that dancing sixth with both of their pieces will be Harry Potter star Evanna and Keo Motsepe.

There’s been quite a bit of confusion about whether this would be a single or double elimination. There was speculation that five couples would still be competing heading into next Monday night’s Dancing with the Stars show, with one or two couples eliminated and the winner being named Tuesday night.

The semifinals are here with double the dances, double the pressure, and double the elimination! Who will make it through to the finals? #DWTS pic.twitter.com/oqODlKjYzC — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) November 12, 2018

However, reportedly ABC has shifted their schedule and there is no Tuesday night finale show now, per the network’s calendar. The promo shared by the show via Twitter reveals that there will be four couples remaining at the end of the night, so that seems to confirm a double elimination.

Which two couples seem headed toward elimination? Can Grocery Store Joe and Jenna survive once again and get into the finals?

PureDWTS speculates that based on the numbers involved heading into Monday’s DWTS semifinals, Alexis and Alan may well be in trouble. In the case of a double cut, they seem to think that Joe and Jenna may manage to outlast Bobby and Sharna, but the two pairs departing are most likely going to be a combination of those three couples.

While there have been some surprising eliminations this season, like with Tinashe and DeMarcus Ware, it seems virtually certain that Milo, Juan Pablo, and Evanna are headed to the finale. Which other pair will join them? Dancing with the Stars spoilers suggest that it’s going to be a wild night of dance and suspense and fans cannot wait to see what the pairs bring to the dance floor.