Fox News Pundit Kat Timpf Says She Was Chased Out Of A Brooklyn Bar For Working In Conservative Media

"I guess that's the norm now," she said.

Fox News personality and conservative media contributor Kat Timpf said that she “ran out” of a bar in Brooklyn when a woman became angry after learning she worked for the conservative news channel. This isn’t the first time the provocative pundit has been confronted in public, according to The Hill. Timpf says that she was also approached at a political event in Brooklyn in July. Another time, she was harassed while eating at a restaurant in Manhattan.

Timpf described the event to the National Review, where she is a columnist. She says she was at an unnamed bar and became separated from her friends. She entered a conversation with a stranger, responding that she worked at Fox News when asked what she did for a living. A second woman, who was visibly intoxicated, heard the information and became upset.

“This girl started going nuts on me, screaming at me to get out of the bar. I found her very threatening,” Timpf said.

The pundit says that she felt concerned for her safety after the woman and a group of men that she was with “followed” her around the bar. She decided to leave.

“It was super uncomfortable and I didn’t want things to get physical,” she said.

I was just ran out of an establishment because of where I work. Chewed out, abused. But I guess that’s the norm now. — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) November 11, 2018

Timpf says that this and the two other incidents that she has experienced has made her hesitant to go out in public appearing as she does on the network.

“There have been times where I’m hesitant to go out with my glasses because it makes me more recognizable. But I have to live my life, I can’t let this ruin it,” she said.

The Fox News personality had water dumped on her in July while she was at a Republican event in Brooklyn. She also says that she was eating at a restaurant in Manhattan when she was harassed by a fellow diner.

“I’m not on the left or right so I don’t really understand this,” she said.

The event is yet another in a series of them, which has seen prominent figures approached in public for their political views, including Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and senior adviser Stephen Miller. Representative Maxine Waters famously called for people to heckle Trump officials when they encounter them on the street.

“If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” said Waters.