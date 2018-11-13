Olivia Culpo Flashes Dangerous Curves In Sexy New Photo

Olivia Culpo is at it again. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model is flaunting her insane curves in her latest social media post.

On Monday, Nov. 12, Olivia Culpo took to her Instagram account to share a sexy snapshot of herself baring her mid-section and sending out a smoldering look, which her fans completely loved.

In the photo, Culpo is seen wearing a sexy black crop top that leaves little to the imagination, and showcases the model’s ample cleavage. Olivia’s flat tummy and toned abs are also on display in the photo, as she dons a thick chain around her neck and a ring on her finger.

The model’s long, dark hair is parted down the middle and worn very straight as it hangs down to her waist in the picture. Culpo sports white polish on her nails and a bronzed makeup look, which includes brown eye shadow and a nude lip.

Olivia reveals in the tags for her photos that her hair was done by celebrity stylist Justine Marjan, and her makeup was applied by professional makeup artist Liz Castellanos, who has done looks for Culpo in the past, as well as Guiliana Ranci and Vanessa Lachey.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Olivia Culpo has been extremely busy as of late. The model has been spending lots of time with her family, especially her little nephew, and even spent some time in Las Vegas over the weekend, where she attended the Revolve Awards.

Culpo also recently spent time in Australia, where she was busy shooting photos for the upcoming edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. However, it wasn’t all work and no play as she got to visit with some cute animals such as a baby kangaroo and a koala bear.

Sadly, Olivia took a hit in her personal life during the trip Down Under. The model’s boyfriend, NFL star Danny Amendola, was photographed getting flirty on the beach with bikini clad Miami sports reporter Bianca Peters.

Culpo reportedly pulled the plug on the relationship following the photo scandal, and has been embracing her family ever since. Meanwhile, Amendola has been hitting the beach with his buddies to get over his breakup blues.

“She’s humiliated and p***ed off that he went behind her back like that. He was all over Bianca for everyone to see. She can’t believe he did that to her. It’s over,” a source told Radar Online of Olivia Culpo’s thoughts following the split.