Jenelle Evans Defends Husband David Eason After He’s Caught Harassing ‘Teen Mom 2’ Producers During Filming

Jenelle Evans is standing by her man after he was caught harassing her production team.

David Eason was caught heckling Jenelle Evans’ Teen Mom 2 producers on the set of Season 9 last week as he shouted at them from his car as he drove by. Days later, after Eason shared moments from the incident on Instagram, his wife is speaking out.

During an interview with Hollywood Life, Evans addressed the ordeal, which took place in a parking lot at her 9-year-old son Jace’s soccer game.

“David was just making a joke,” Evans explained, adding that her Teen Mom 2 crew “knows David was playing around.”

“My security guard, André, came up and asked David how he was doing and ‘hopes to see him soon.’ My director even spoke to David as well and said, ‘Hey,’ really quick after packing up,” she revealed.

Although Evans claims her Teen Mom 2 producers are friendly with Eason, that didn’t seem to be the case this past February when MTV chose to fire Eason after he went on a shocking homophobic rant on his since-deleted Twitter page.

Evans went on to suggest that while it seemed as if Eason’s appearance during her son’s soccer game was a surprise, her Teen Mom 2 crew actually knew he was on his way because she had informed them that he would be there.

“They knew David was coming to watch Jace’s soccer game, like he usually does every Saturday. It’s not a big deal and everyone’s making it seem that way,” she said.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are currently enjoying a vacation in Northern California.

Before their romantic getaway, Jenelle Evans and David Eason found themselves in the headlines after Evans made a shocking call to 911 and claimed her husband had assaulted her.

“He pinned me down on the ground in the yard, and I think I heard my f***ing collarbone crack, and I can’t move my arms,” she told a dispatcher.

Afterwards, however, Evans denied the assault completely and insisted to her fans and followers on YouTube that she would never stay in an abusive relationship with Eason, or anyone else.

As Evans continues to film Teen Mom 2 without Eason, she’s been telling fans that the new season will be boring and said that she’s tired of all the backlash she and her husband have been getting.

“I’m so f**king sick of it honestly,” she said on Instagram. “It really saddens me, everyone’s family’s are filmed and not ours. You won’t hardly see the kids this season or my house at all. I’ll stand by my husband no matter WHAT HAPPENS.”