Farrah Abraham Flaunts Curves In Skimpy Bikini While Having A ‘Floating Breakfast’ With Daughter Sophia

Farrah Abraham is currently vacationing in the Maldives with her daughter, Sophia, and she’s been living on the beach and in bikinis during her trip.

According to a November 12 report by the Daily Mail, Farrah Abraham was seen rocking a skimpy bikini while soaking in an infinity pool with her daughter as the two enjoyed breakfast together, which floated on a tray in the pool.

Abraham is seen wearing a pair of skimpy, white bikini bottoms and a yellow knitted bikini top, which shows off her ample cleavage and famous curves. The former Teen Mom OG star also rocks a new hairstyle going from shoulder length brown hair to long, platinum blonde locks.

Farrah and Sophia are seen enjoying their meal, as they hold glasses in their hands. Sophia smiles big for the camera as she wears a black swim t-shirt and has her long, dark hair parted to the side.

Little Sophia’s chin barely comes up to the floating breakfast tray, and it seems as if she may be standing on the tips of her toes in order to reach her meal. Farrah looks lovingly at her daughter as she caresses the back of her head in the sweet snapshot.

In a second photo, Sophia is nowhere to be seen, but Farrah lays on her flat tummy in the pool, as she displays her curvy backside in the itty bitty bikini bottoms.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham was supposed to fight in a celebrity boxing match for charity last weekend. However, she shockingly dropped out at the last minute.

The ex-Teen Mom star says that the fight’s promoters did not live up to their end of the contract, which included booking flights and hotel rooms for up to 30 of her closest friends and family members, so she decided to bow out of the match.

“Damon has been threatening my career and threatening lawsuits when he is not delivering on his end. Upon him making a mockery of the anti bully match, and by he himself acting like a bully and being found guilty and having been to jail for beating up his girlfriend, this promoter has lied about buying the flights & will not provide me any security. As a mother, I stand firm and I will not tolerate illegal, unsafe, or bullying behavior, the promoters and all associated are in breach on their part,” Farrah Abraham stated.