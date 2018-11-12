NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Sign Carmelo Anthony Once He’s Waived By Rockets, Per ‘Get More Sports’

Does signing Carmelo Anthony make sense for the Sixers?

As they continue to struggle in the 2018-19 NBA season, rumors and speculations continue to swirl that the Houston Rockets could soon part ways with Carmelo Anthony. Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey denied that they are blaming Anthony for their rough start and said that the veteran forward is a target of “unfair speculation.” However, league sources reportedly told Tim MacMahon and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that the Rockets are strongly considering “cutting ties” with the 10-time NBA All-Star.

To get rid of Carmelo Anthony, the “most likely move” the Rockets could do, according to Chris Sheridan of Get More Sports, is to buy out his $2.4 million contract. Once he becomes an unrestricted free agent, one of the NBA teams who could express a strong interest in signing him is the Philadelphia 76ers.

“Carmelo Anthony may be finished with the Houston Rockets, but he is far from finished as an NBA player. So where will he land next? Sources are telling Get More Sports that the Philadelphia 76ers are interested in using him as a plug-in at power forward now that they have a gaping hole at that position. Anthony cannot be traded until Dec. 15, so the most likely move for the Rockets is placing him on waivers.”

Rockets weighing where Carmelo Anthony fits https://t.co/ue7iEXeJtN — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) November 11, 2018

Carmelo Anthony may be considered as the odd man out in Houston, but he could still be valuable to a team who needs a veteran presence and another reliable option on the offensive end of the floor. Parting ways with the last season’s Western Conference runner-up is not bad at all for Anthony since he could still have the opportunity to contend for the NBA championship title by signing with the Sixers.

The Sixers recently made a huge upgrade on their roster by engaging in a blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves to acquire All-Star forward Jimmy Butler. The potential Sixers’ starting lineup of Ben Simmons, J.J. Redick, Butler, Carmelo Anthony, and Joel Embiid will not only give Philadelphia a strong chance of beating other Eastern Conference powerhouse teams like the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, and Milwaukee Bucks in a best-of-seven series, but it also could help them dethrone the reigning NBA champions, Golden State Warriors.

As of now, it remains unknown how long the drama between Carmelo Anthony and the Rockets will continue. Anthony remains sidelined due to illness, and there is a growing belief around the league that he has already played his final game as a Rocket. Once he becomes available, expect the Sixers to make a move.