‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Flaunts Her Bare Back In A New Instagram Photo

Reality TV star Lala Kent knows how to turn heads whenever she makes a public appearance, and that’s exactly what she did at E!’s People’s Choice Awards 2018 red carpet event when she flaunted her sexy figure in a racy see-through dress.

According to a report by Express, Kent’s backless dress exposed her smooth back, some major side-boob, as well as her bottom, leaving very little to the imagination as she struck some saucy poses. Designed by Steven Khalil, the exposing dress — which had a side panel in a sheer finish — ran from her shoulders to feet on the right side of the gown, putting her perky derriere on full display. Apparently, there was no hint of an underwear which made some people raise their eyebrows, while others just dropped their jaws.

Per the report, despite having a lot of skin on display, the American model exuded a lot of confidence and carried herself gracefully with just the right amount of sexiness. And as the photos show, she kept flashing her beautiful smile whenever the camera focused on her.

She wore minimal makeup and let her hair down, and accessorized with delicate earrings. She also flaunted her huge diamond ring which was presented to her by her wealthy fiance, film producer Randall Emmett. Per a report by the Inquisitr, the beautiful diamond ring reportedly cost $150,000.

The 28-year-old star also took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself from the event. In the picture, Lala turned her back toward the camera and struck a sultry pose which immediately became a bit among her fans and followers.

“That dress is stunning and fits you perfectly,” one of her fans said. While another fan said that she is looking effortlessly gorgeous. “You look absolutely stunning!! Love it all!!!” a fan commented on the picture. “Dripping with confidence! Love it,” another follower wrote.

Lala Kent was present at the event along with her Vanderpump Rules team as the show was nominated for the Best Reality Show award. As earlier reported by the Inquisitr, the cast of the show looked thrilled to be nominated although it was Keeping Up With The Kardashians which ultimately took the award home.

As the report detailed, the cast of Vanderpump Rules took to their social media accounts following the nomination and encouraged their fans and followers to vote for the show. Lala Kent and her co-stars shared a number of Instagram videos and photos during the event as well, one of which was shot by Kent from inside the venue where the awards were handed out.

And although the show, unfortunately, couldn’t win, Lala has nonetheless won the hearts of her fans once again with that amazingly sexy look.