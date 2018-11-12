Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Insane Body In Barely-There String Bikini On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski took to social media this week to stun fans in her raciest bikini photo yet.

On Monday, November 12, Emily Ratajkowski posted a sexy photo of herself flaunting her killer curves in a very skimpy black bikini to Instagram, and fans went wild over the sexy snapshot.

In the photo, which is a side by side of Emily wearing the same ensemble, the actress is seen leaving very little to the imagination in a very skimpy black string bikini.

The bathing suit boasted tiny triangle tops, which showcased Ratajkowski’s ample cleavage, and the bottom was also very thin, leaving very little room for movement without suffering a major wardrobe malfunction.

Emily revealed that she was on the beach in Sydney, Australia in the caption of the photo, and wowed fans with her toned and very tiny waist. Ratajkowski wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle in the photo, and in a loose, natural-looking straight style.

Emily also wore her wedding band on her left hand and rocked a natural make up look, complete with a bronzed glow and nude lip. Ratajkowski tagged Inamorata swimwear as the makers of the teeny tiny bikini.

“Goals,” one Instagram user commented on the photo. “On fire!” another posted. “You are gorgeous” another social media follower posted. However, not everyone liked the sexy look. “What’s the trend with these bottoms? Classless,” one critic stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, while wearing the super sexy bikini on the beach this week, Emily Ratajkowski suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction when her bikini top shifted and exposed her nipple as paparazzi snapped photos.

The Gone Girl star is reportedly Down Under to attend the GQ Australia Men Of The Year Awards, and decided to hit the beach to show off her famous curves.

Later in the day, Emily was spotted out again wearing the same bikini, only in the color white. TMZ reports that while wearing the white bikini, she was photographed sunbathing and striking a racy pose as she bent over to show off her posterior in the thong bathing suit, comparing the photos to those of Jessica Alba stretching and bending over back in 2005, and then again in 2013.

Ratajkowski also vacationed with a friend, and the gal pal also rocked the nude colored version of the racy bikini. The pair were seen snapping photos of themselves.

Emily Ratajkowski can be seen next in the movies, Bright Futures and Lying and Stealing, which are both currently in post-production.