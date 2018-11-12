Stan Lee Leaves Behind One Daughter, JC, As A Sole Heir

Joan Celia Lee, known as J.C., is the only surviving daughter of comic book superhero Stan Lee, who passed away Monday at age 95. Lee’s wife died in 2017, leaving daughter J.C. as his sole heir.

Stan Lee, the man behind many of the comic book heroes you know, passed away Monday at Cedars Sinai Medical Center. He had been suffering from pneumonia.

He had two children, but one died in infancy. The only remaining daughter to Stan Lee is J.C., and the two had a strained relationship. She was with her father at the time of his death, Heavy reports. However, J.C. was previously accused of elder abuse against her famous father.

J.C. followed in her father’s footsteps. As a girl, she learned how to do comic book layouts and worked with her father at Marvel Studios. When her mother and Stan Lee’s wife, Joan, died in 2017, J.C. took over the management of her father’s considerable finances.

In 2017, J.C. Lee was accused of elder abuse by her father’s former business manager, Bradley J. Herman. He alleged that J.C. was abusive to both her parents, both verbally and physically. According to an interview he gave, Herman saw J.C. shove her mother and grab her father by the neck with his own eyes.

J.C. denied these allegations, and so did her father Stan.

In the final weeks of his life, Stan Lee said “vultures” were swirling around him after the death of his wife of 70 years, Joan Lee. Lee filed a lawsuit against a former business associate of J.C. Lee’s, Jerry Olivarez, alleging that Oliveraz manipulated him into signing over power of attorney and making a $300,000 payment to a fake charity with his money, according to the Daily Beast.

Lee also took out a restraining order on Keya Morgan, a friend of J.C. Lee’s whom he said was keeping friends and family from seeing him last July.

Stan Lee’s estimated net worth is between $50 and $70 million. As the president and chairman of Marvel Comics, Lee created such iconic characters as Iron Man, the X-Men, Spider-Man, and the Avengers. Marvel Comics has blossomed into a multi-billion-dollar franchise, and Stan Lee has long been considered a god among comic book fans.

As for his relationship with daughter J.C., in an interview conducted in October, Lee said “she is a wonderful daughter. I like her. We have occasional spats. But I have occasional spats with everyone.”