Alexis Ren, Alan Bersten Appear ‘In Love,’ Touts ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba

Things are really heating up between Alan Bersten and Alexis Ren this season on Dancing with the Stars. Early on in the season, fans started to buzz about their chemistry, and the judges noticed it too. Over the past few weeks, Alan and Alexis have admitted they have romantic feelings for one another, and it sounds as if it might be more than that.

As the Inquisitr has shared, Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten have slowly opened up on-camera over the past few weeks regarding the status of their relationship. Heading into the beginning of this season, she was still involved with a boyfriend back home. However, it seems that they recently split and the Dancing with the Stars contestant has admitted that her connection with her DWTS partner has blown her away and taken her by surprise.

From the sounds of things, DWTS Carrie Ann Inaba thinks it might be the real deal between Bersten and Ren. Us Weekly caught up with the judge last week at the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Diamond Jubilee Luncheon and asked what she thought of the romance between Alan and Alexis.

“Seems like they’re in love!”

Another source has told the outlet that Ren adores Bersten and thinks he’s beautiful and very sweet. The insider says that Alexis’ romantic feelings for Alan are real, and she certainly seemed in good spirits about the state of things in a racy Instagram post she shared a few days ago.

Not everybody has been fully convinced that Alexis and Alan’s relationship is a true romance versus a staged showmance created to generate votes. However, the Blast says that their sources have spotted Bersten and Ren kissing a few times while in the parking lot of the dance studio, away from the cameras and scripted filming.

While some Dancing with the Stars viewers seem skeptical that Alexis and Alan’s love story is genuine, DWTS fans love a good romance and it does seem that it is helping to keep them in the competition. Monday night everybody will watch the semi-finals and it is believed that two pairs will be eliminated. Bersten and Ren will be dancing twice and their fans are anxious to cast their votes to ensure they stick around.

Will the sparks fly for Alan Bersten and Alexis Ren during their semi-final performances and propel their fans to vote for them so they can move ahead to the Season 27 finale? The Dancing with the Stars finale is right around the corner and people are anxious to see just how far things will go for Alan and Alexis.