‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Mariah Confronts Tessa

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, November 13, brings a major flub for Phyllis while Mariah confronts Tessa.

Lauren (Tracey Bregman) saves the day, according to She Knows Soaps. When Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) blanks on an important photo shoot for Jabot, Lauren and Kerry (Alice Johnson) are surprised. Just where is Phyllis’ head anyway? If she’s going to run a huge company like Jabot, she has to stay on top of things like that.

When they scramble to find a makeup artist to get Phyllis glammed up for the big moment, nobody is available at the last second. Lauren grabs some coffee at Crimson Lights, and Esther (Kate Linder) volunteers, but Lauren tells her it has to be somebody with professional experience. Enter newly arrived Mia (Noemi Gonzalez). She overhears and offers her services. Lauren takes her up on the offer and saves the day for Phyllis and Jabot.

The great news for everybody is that Mia comes through, and Phyllis is photoshoot-ready in no time, leading Phyllis to praise her, which gives Mia the possibility of employment in Genoa City.

The only person who won’t be too thrilled is Billy (Jason Thompson) because Phyllis is deliberately leaving him out of all things “Jabotique” even though they were his big idea in the first place. It seems sleeping with his barely ex-girlfriend’s daughter comes with both personal and professional consequences for Billy. Whoops.

Meanwhile, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) confronts Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) with a duffel bag full of money. While Tessa deflects blame to Mariah for digging through her stuff, Mariah stands her ground with her lying girlfriend. She demands that Tessa reveal the truth or else. So, Tessa quickly comes up with a lie since that’s her forte. However, at this point, Mariah is on to Tessa’s game, and she won’t let Tessa keep telling her untrue things.

Eventually, Mariah admits to Tessa that moving in with her is a mistake, and although Tessa insists she loves Mariah, there’s no trust there, which means the relationship is on rocky ground.

In other interesting news, Mariah figures out that Tessa has exactly $250,000. That number is precisely what the Fab Four’s blackmailer asked for, so it seems like that mystery may be solved in part. Now, figuring out how Tessa found out is another big reveal, but since the women weren’t exactly quiet when they met up, Tessa could’ve easily overheard and figured out something was up.

