The Character Creations Of Stan Lee: The Legend Has Done A Lot More For Marvel Than You May Realize

Some simply don't realize how important Stan Lee is to the world of comics.

On Monday, the day that many people thought may never come ended up arriving and it was the day that Stan Lee passed away. Yes, the comic book icon has died and there is true mourning happening around the entire world. A lot of people realize his true legendary status while others only know him as the man who randomly appears in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). That’s why it is important to know just how many different characters he has had a part in creating.

As reported by the Inquisitr, Stan Lee died at the age of 95 early on Monday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after an ambulance went to his Hollywood Hills home. For years, Lee has battled through numerous illnesses, had problems with his sight, and even had to fight a bad case of pneumonia.

In 1961, Stan Lee began Marvel with Jack Kirby, and it all started with the Fantastic Four. Obviously, there have been many other characters throughout the years with numerous creators and artists joining Marvel to be a part of the iconic comic book brand.

Yes, he is the man who makes cameos in the Marvel movies and there is a good possibility that he’ll continue to somehow do that. That isn’t his legacy, though. No, his legacy will forever live on as being the man who created so many characters loved around the world.

Stan Lee was the genius behind Spider-Man, the Hulk, X-Men, Iron Man, Thor, Daredevil, Captain America and the Avengers — all of which have been turned into major features https://t.co/kO8fmoDWxf pic.twitter.com/T56TPrLnTx — Variety (@Variety) November 12, 2018

While Stan Lee didn’t actually create all of the Marvel characters on his own, he did have his hand in a lot of them. It would honestly be quite difficult to list every single character that Lee had something to do with, but there are many more than the X-Men, Hulk, Daredevil, Spider-Man, and the full team of The Avengers.

Whether it was one of the heroes or a team of villains, there are so many in the world of Marvel that were touched by Stan Lee. Here are just some of the characters you may not have realized that were created or co-created by the legend.

Spider-Man

Avengers – Hulk, Thor, Iron Man, Ant-Man, Wasp

Daredevil

Green Goblin

Galactus

X-Men (Original team of Marvel Girl, Beast, Cyclops, Iceman, Angel)

Fantastic Four – Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Girl, The Thing, Human Torch)

Dr. Doom

Magneto

Heimdall

Dr. Octopus

Loki

Jean Grey

Dormammu

Electro

Hawkeye

Abomination

Blob

The Collector

Hela

Edwin Jarvis

Modok

Odin

Mary Parker

Uncle Ben

Mysterio

J Jonas Jameson

The Mandarin

Kingpin

Punisher

Pepper Potts

Juggernaut

Baron Mordo

The Sinister Six

She-Hulk

Betty Ross

Thunderbolt Ross

Gwen Stacy

Mary Jane Watson

Doctor Strange

Vulture

Watcher

Adam Warlock

Professor X

This list may seem overly extensive, but it is so much longer than just the names listed above. Stan Lee created or co-created dozens more Marvel characters, and Comic Vine actually has the most complete list anywhere. It is well worth checking out.

For quite some time, many started believing that Stan Lee somehow had a way to become immortal and live forever so that everyone could enjoy his genius. Unfortunately, even the greats are taken from this world and it’s hard to argue with anyone that the brilliant Marvel mind was anything but great. While he may no longer appear in movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his genius will indeed live on in the characters he had a part in creating.