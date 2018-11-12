WWE News: The Undertaker’s Son Reveals If He Will Get Into The Wrestling Business Like His Dad

Could there be a family legacy from beyond the grave?

For almost three decades, the Undertaker has been a dominant force in the WWE — and his legacy in professional wrestling will truly last forever. He has won numerous championships, and is continuing to wrestle even though he was “retired” a couple of years ago. Fans need to realize that outside of the ring, the Undertaker is a real man with a family — and he has a son who is discussing a possible jump into the ring in the future.

Currently, the Undertaker is married to Michelle McCool. They have a daughter, though the “Deadman” has been married before. With his first wife, Jodi Lynn, Mark Calaway — the Undertaker’s real name — had a son named Gunner Vincent Calaway. Gunner was born in 1993, and he has since graduated from college.

Believe it or not, Gunner actually attended Full Sail University, the same institute of higher education where WWE films episodes of NXT. During his time there, Gunner was so busy with his programs and studies that he could never make it out to attend a show — unfortunately not getting to see any of the stars perform.

Recently, Gunner Calaway spoke — via YouTube — with Chandler Sorrells of The Ring, The Cage, and The Stage. The conversation centered around a number of topics, included his famous father. Along with that, the obvious possibility of Gunner joining professional wrestling was brought up — and it isn’t necessarily out of the question.

During the interview, Gunner said that he has met Vince McMahon on a number of occasions, and that he’s a “fun guy to talk to, for sure.” He likes how “refreshing” it always was to meet the wrestlers outside of the ring. There, speaking with them person to person, Gunner was able to learn that most WWE performers are very humble and “giving of their time.”

Knowing that he has met WWE’s big boss — and has been around the wrestling business for a great deal of his life — Gunner was asked if he would ever follow in his father’s footsteps. Following the legend that is the Undertaker would be no small task, but it’s possible.

“Yeah…I’d say as a kid, definitely. You see it so much and you think like, ‘Wow, how cool would that be?’ In my eyes, it was like being a superhero. As you get older, you get into your teenage years and kind of want to be independent and find your own interests. So, in my young adult life I steered away from it [professional wrestling] and tuned in when it was necessary. I went to Full Sail University and got my Bachelor’s as a video game artist, that’s kind of the path I’m setting before myself. I’d like to… in the next five to ten years… be an artist for a team in a production company for video games. Something that I could put my 3D skills to good use and eventually own my own indie company.”

Gunner Calaway has a historic legacy in his family, as his dad is one of the greatest and most iconic professional wrestlers to have ever graced the squared circle. The Undertaker has owned the ring in WWE for numerous years, but will his legacy live on beyond the mere memories of his fans? While his son does appear to have plans of his own, he’s not ruling out the prospect that, one day, he may step through the ropes.