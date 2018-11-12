Australian Model Gabby Epstein Goes Completely Nude In Racy Instagram Post

Australian model Gabby Epstein never shies away from flaunting what she’s got via her Instagram page, but her latest post is pushing all of the standard boundaries. The 24-year-old shared a shot from a recent photo shoot she did with some fellow models and it has certainly gotten her followers buzzing.

Gabby Epstein started generating a solid following on Instagram while modeling in Australia, and now she travels the world and makes a living as a social media influencer. She’s built a following of 1.7 million people on Instagram and she regularly posts sizzling-hot bikini shots and other jaw-dropping photos.

Over the weekend, Epstein shared a saucy trio of shots to her Instagram page wearing a barely-there red bikini. She was posing with another model named Madison, who was wearing a tiny pink bikini. Gabby donned a thin red bandeau top that showcased plenty of underboob and it looks as if Madison’s bikini was a similar style in a bubble-gum pink color.

In her most recent Instagram post, Epstein shared another photo from the shoot she did with Madison and a number of other models, and this one was even racier. The photo shows Gabby, Madison, and model Bree Kleintop all completely nude with their backs to the camera.

The three ladies are standing together in the ocean water, their long, wet hair draped down their backs and their arms interlocked as they stand next to one another. All three are standing with their bare derrieres just over the water’s surface and the only tan lines that are visible are those from where their thong bikinis usually sit.

Gabby noted that the photo was taken in the Bahamas and she joked that she couldn’t wait to show the photo to her grandkids one day and gross them out. Epstein’s photo snagged tons of likes in the first hour it was posted, and both of the other ladies prompted a fair amount of engagement on their individual pages when they shared the same shot.

Epstein knows how to make the most of her bikini-ready curves and she’s shared a lot of peeks of this trip to the Bahamas in recent posts. Another shot shows her topless, wearing just a skimpy pair of bikini bottoms, leaning over the side of a boat as she shows off her cleavage and covers only what’s absolutely necessary.

The Australian native is still gorgeous and sexy when she’s fully clothed, as she demonstrated with a strapless pink Fashion Nova dress during her time in the Bahamas. Gabby Epstein is setting Instagram on fire with all of the sexy shots she’s sharing lately and her nearly 2 million fans cannot wait to see what she throws at them next.