‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9: Theories On Michonne’s Scar

The very first episode after Rick Grimes’ (Andrew Lincoln) departure opens up with a massive time jump and some gaps that need to be filled, storywise. While it becomes clear that there might have been some sort of bigger conflict that has led to Michonne’s (Danai Gurira) tight rein on who gets to enter Alexandria, there is also a question of how Michonne got that huge scar on her back. So, let’s have a look at some of the potential theories.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 6 (titled “Who Are You Now?”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 9. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

In Episode 6 of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 9, a scene showed Michonne getting dressed. The camera stays firm on her back and viewers can see a very big scar on the bottom left. This scar looks deliberate, though, as it is clearly a cross on her back, an “X marks the spot,” if you will. There are no clues given regarding how Michonne obtained this scar and already fans are creating their own theories.

So, here are the best ones.

Michonne Has A Battle Scar

While previous episodes of Season 9 of The Walking Dead showed plenty of conflict between the communities and the Saviors, by Episode 5, the Saviors have to fend for themselves. However, during Episode 6, there are plenty of moments that allude to a potentially larger conflict. After all, Michonne is pretty tight when it comes to security in and out of Alexandria. Viewers saw this when the new group was brought in my Judith (Cailey Fleming). They also saw this when Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Rosita (Christian Serratos) were talking about setting up the radio.

In addition, considering how many conflicts the group has had over the span of The Walking Dead and this latest time jump sees years pass since the last episode, it seems entirely likely that the group has come into more conflict that has been shown yet.

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

Michonne Marked Herself

That scar is pretty unique in that it is a perfect X shape, which makes it unlikely the scar occurred from an injury. So, could Michonne have marked herself? And, if so, why?

Some fans believe that Michonne has marked herself in the same place that Rick was injured the last time she saw him. And, considering Michonne is seen talking to Rick even though he isn’t there, it is possible she has been having a hard time coping for some time now.

#TheWalkingDead I think the scar on michonne back is her own inflicted wound that rick had from the rod ….. but I could be wrong — Stacey Renaud (@sren1890) November 12, 2018

Michonne Donated A Kidney

Considering there is now a doctor in the house, it does seem possible that Michonne could donate a kidney to save someone’s life. However, many Walking Dead fans are wondering if Michonne donated a kidney to Rick in order to save his life.

This theory is interesting because it means that Michionne knows that Rick is still alive and opens up more questions than it answers. For example, why would Michonne be talking to Rick at the bridge if she knew he was still alive. Or, why was she talking to herself in her room?

Some fans have a theory for that too. Considering viewers didn’t see in the room when Michonne was talking to herself, perhaps she was speaking to Rick via a communications set up. It also explains why Michonne doesn’t want the radio set up as well.

However, the question still remains with this theory, the question of why she would be keeping the fact that Rick is alive such a big secret — especially from his children.

#TWD #TheWalkingDead so, Michonne’s scar…she donated kidney to save Rick? That would mean she knows he was safe. Conspiracy to keep him hidden? When she speaks to Rick in bedroom…is it like The Governor talking to his daughter? — EthicalWireless (@EthicalWireless) November 12, 2018

Michonne Has A Prison Tattoo

In Episode 6 of The Walking Dead Season 9, Michonne manages to uncover a hidden prison tattoo on the newcomer, Magna (Nadia Hilker). This reveal gives the Alexandrian group more information about this new character. However, some fans are wondering if Michonne’s scar is some sort of prison tattoo as well.

My dad thinks it's a prison scar and thats why michonne knew about magnas prison tattoo- pic.twitter.com/eEqcv6HQ16 — ♡×ᴊᴜsᴛ ᴋᴇᴇᴘ ʙʀᴇᴀᴛʜɪɴ×♡ (@XxlivyyyxX) November 12, 2018

Now, if it is a prison tattoo, it is a new addition according to The Walking Dead showrunner, Angela Kang.

“What we know is that she has a big X on her back,” Kang told Entertainment Weekly. “It wasn’t there before, so it’s something that has happened during that time jump.”

Angela also reveals that, yes, viewers will find out how Michonne got the scar.

“She alludes to it in the council room when she takes the chances of the group that’s come there. She says that she remembers and that she knows that many of them do too. They have obviously, in the six years that have passed, faced some probably human foes that have affected the way that they deal with new people and their level of trust. It’s definitely something that we’ll learn more about as the year goes on.”

However, for now, fans will just have to wait a little longer to find out how Michonne got that scar.

