Why Was Scheana Marie Seated At A Different Table From The ‘Pump Rules’ Cast During People’s Choice Awards?

Scheana Marie wasn't with her co-stars in photos and videos shared on social media.

Is Scheana Marie on the outs with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars?

During Sunday night’s People’s Choice Awards, Lala Kent shared a video with her fans and followers on Instagram in which she confirmed she was sitting with Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder, and Katie Maloney as Scheana appeared to be at a different table.

Although it wasn’t completely clear if the person seated with their back to the camera was Scheana, the woman in Kent’s clip appeared to be her co-star and also appeared to be sitting beside James Kennedy, who has long been on the outs with many members of the cast. A short while later, Jax Taylor seemingly confirmed Scheana was at a different table when he posted a photo of the Vanderpump Rules ladies on his Twitter page.

After Taylor’s image was shared, Kent appeared to respond to fans who wanted to know why Scheana was seemingly being ousted by the rest of the cast.

“Love my babies. [Scheana] I see your arm! Your very much in this picture,” Kent wrote. “I love all y’all b***hes.”

In the photo, the women of the show, including Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Ariana Madix, were seen from behind as they sat together at their cast table.

As for Scheana’s arm, it’s hard to say where Kent was seeing it but it seems likely that it was Madix’s arm that was reaching out to Scheana, who was seated beside her with James Kennedy.

While Scheana Marie doesn’t appear to be feuding with any of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars in particular, it does seem a bit odd that she wasn’t at the table with the main cast members. After all, she’s been featured on the series since its start and has long been a focal point of the storylines on the show.

Scheana’s odd seating arrangement comes just days after Bravo TV released the trailer for Season 7, which featured just a snippet of Scheana, much to her dismay. Following the trailer’s release, Scheana took to her Twitter page and reacted to her lack of screen time on the show, saying that she’s “never” featured in the trailer.

Scheana also reacted to a cast photo shared by Brittany Cartwright, which she was absent from.

“Not in this either, awesome,” she replied, according to All About the Real Housewives.

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 premieres on Monday, December 3, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.