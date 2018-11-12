'Radar Online' says Kardashian is running a 'quiet intervention' to get him back on his meds

Kim Kardashian might not be talking publicly about her concerns for Kanye, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t planning something behind the scenes. West has publicly stated that he has gone off of his psychiatric medication.

Radar Online says that Kim Kardashian is working furiously behind the scenes to perform a “quiet intervention” to get the rapper back on his meds.

“Kim is doing her utmost to control Kanye and he doesn’t even know it. This is essentially her way of quietly performing an intervention without getting experts involved.”

Kardashian is said to be reading Kanye’s emails, scanning his phone, and talking to his doctors about the best way to get his life back on track. Between the Twitter rants and the odd appearances on TMZ‘s daily hour-long show, Kardashian and her family want the unpredictable rants to stop, and believe it would be best if she was in charge of all decision-making if he insists on avoiding medication.

“Everyone in his inner circle agrees that it’s for the best that Kim gets to sign off on everything to do with Kanye.”

After Kanye’s appearance on Saturday Night Live and then his reversal about his support of Donald Trump, it’s hard to predict where he is on a given day.

A source close to the family says that Kardashian has been organizing West’s medication and encouraging him to take it daily.

“Kim has been doing serious damage control and it’s finally starting to take effect now that she’s succeeded in distancing him from his ridiculous behavior. This is just the beginning!”

Kardashian has been through quite a trial in the last month or so; between her husband’s odd meeting at the White House, his complaints after his musical appearance on SNL, and his most recent denouncing of Trump and embracing Jesus, the rapper has been all over the map.

Adam Driver and the cast of SNL were puzzled by West’s behavior as the show wrapped, and his insistence that he was being persecuted for wearing a MAGA hat in support of Donald Trump.

“He made it uncomfortable for the cast and [host] Adam Driver by calling them back onstage and not saying why and then went off on them.”

West has struggled each year on the anniversary of his mother’s death, as this is not the first time he has publicly stated that he has gone off his medication for bipolar disorder.

West has stated that this is the real Kanye, but those around him are concerned.