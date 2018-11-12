Celebs React To Stan Lee’s Death, Including Chris Evans, Kaley Cuoco, Ryan Reynolds, Seth Rogen & More

A star-studded array of celebrities has taken to social media to pay tribute to Stan Lee.

Stan Lee, the visionary for several iconic Marvel Comics characters, has passed away today (November 12). As previously reported by the Inquisitr, his cause of death has yet to be confirmed. Reports, however, do indicate Lee was rushed to the hospital via ambulance where he later passed away.

As Marvel fans know, Lee was notorious about having cameos in all Marvel films. He even has a cameo in Avengers 4, which is slated with a theatrical release day in May of 2019.

He is credited as the co-creator of Captain America, Fantastic Four, Hulk, Iron Man, Silver Surfer, Spider-Man, Thor, and many other characters.

Stan Lee and “rest in peace” are both currently trending as friends and fans pay their final respects. Unsurprisingly, a very star-studded collection of tributes started to pour in shortly after news of his death broke.

Stan Lee left behind a net worth of $50 million at the time of his passing. He is survived by his daughter, J.C. Joan Lee, his wife of 69 years, passed away a year ago.

Chris Evans, known best for his role as Captain America, was one of many celebrities who paid tribute to Stan on Twitter.

“There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!”

Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco reacted to Stan’s death by sharing a photo of Lee, herself, and her co-stars:

I’m really going to miss you, Stan????

Actor Kevin Smith thanked Stan for shaping him into the man he was today:

“D***… RIP Stan. Thanks for everything,” Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds chimed in.

Robert Downey Jr., who stepped into the role of Iron Man in 2008, also paid tribute to Lee:

Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, expressed gratitude toward Lee in his tribute:

Aquaman director James Wan paid tribute:

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill said the world would never stop missing Stan Lee in his tribute:

Elon Musk paid tribute:

Seth Rogan thanked Stan Lee for everything he did for the world in his tribute:

American astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson credited Lee for expanding the universe:

Director Edgar Wright thanks Lee for inspiring so many people in a heartwarming tribute:

Author Neil Gaiman reflected on being interviewed for Lee’s obituary two decades ago in his tribute, “I was first interviewed for Stan Lee’s obituary about 20 years ago. I was happy he defied the reaper and carried on. With Stan gone, an era really does come to an end. He was the happy huckster that comics needed. And he really did alliterate like that when you talked to him.”

“We’ve lost a creative genius,” Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman lamented in his tribute:

Venom and Guardians of the Galaxy comics writer Donny Cates paid tribute:

Even rival company DC Comics paid respects to the late Stan Lee on Twitter, “He changed the way we look at heroes, and modern comics will always bear his indelible mark. His infectious enthusiasm reminded us why we all fell in love with these stories in the first place. Excelsior, Stan.”

Rest in peace, Stan Lee.