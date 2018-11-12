A star-studded array of celebrities has taken to social media to pay tribute to Stan Lee.

Stan Lee, the visionary for several iconic Marvel Comics characters, has passed away today (November 12). As previously reported by the Inquisitr, his cause of death has yet to be confirmed. Reports, however, do indicate Lee was rushed to the hospital via ambulance where he later passed away.

As Marvel fans know, Lee was notorious about having cameos in all Marvel films. He even has a cameo in Avengers 4, which is slated with a theatrical release day in May of 2019.

He is credited as the co-creator of Captain America, Fantastic Four, Hulk, Iron Man, Silver Surfer, Spider-Man, Thor, and many other characters.

Stan Lee and “rest in peace” are both currently trending as friends and fans pay their final respects. Unsurprisingly, a very star-studded collection of tributes started to pour in shortly after news of his death broke.

Stan Lee left behind a net worth of $50 million at the time of his passing. He is survived by his daughter, J.C. Joan Lee, his wife of 69 years, passed away a year ago.

Chris Evans, known best for his role as Captain America, was one of many celebrities who paid tribute to Stan on Twitter.

“There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!”

Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco reacted to Stan’s death by sharing a photo of Lee, herself, and her co-stars:

Actor Kevin Smith thanked Stan for shaping him into the man he was today:

Farewell, my friend. You’re not only responsible for the boy I was, but also the man I am today. I will miss you all my days. Read it all here: https://t.co/3ni6SLKhWW pic.twitter.com/6naCfXP7HO — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) November 12, 2018

“D***… RIP Stan. Thanks for everything,” Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds chimed in.

Robert Downey Jr., who stepped into the role of Iron Man in 2008, also paid tribute to Lee:

Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, expressed gratitude toward Lee in his tribute:

No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee. Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all. Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family, and his millions of fans. #ThankYouStan #Excelsior! — Kevin Feige (@Kevfeige) November 12, 2018

Aquaman director James Wan paid tribute:

Awww man, heartbreaking. R.I.P. to a true pioneer and legend. My youth wouldn’t have been the same without him. So grateful to have met the guy, and told him how thankful I was for his work. #stanlee https://t.co/UiYscXKoLQ — James Wan (@creepypuppet) November 12, 2018

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill said the world would never stop missing Stan Lee in his tribute:

His contribution to Pop Culture was revolutionary & cannot be overstated. He was everything you hoped he would be & MORE. I loved this man & will never stop missing him. They say you should never meet a childhood idol. They are wrong. #RIPStanTheMan pic.twitter.com/6OKH07ahJg — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 12, 2018

Elon Musk paid tribute:

Rest in peace, Stan Lee. The many worlds of imagination & delight you created for humanity will last forever. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 12, 2018

Seth Rogan thanked Stan Lee for everything he did for the world in his tribute:

Thank you Stan Lee for making people who feel different realize they are special. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 12, 2018

American astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson credited Lee for expanding the universe:

Born before Edwin Hubble discovered the expanding universe, he ultimately created an expanding universe of his own – one of scientifically literate superheroes such as Spider-Man , The Hulk, Iron Man, & Black Panther.

Stan Lee RIP: 1922 – 2018 — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 12, 2018

Director Edgar Wright thanks Lee for inspiring so many people in a heartwarming tribute:

Stan Lee, RIP. Thanks for inspiring so many of us to pick up a pen or pencil and put your dreams onto paper. Excelsior! pic.twitter.com/L33eTjUQdI — edgarwright (@edgarwright) November 12, 2018

Author Neil Gaiman reflected on being interviewed for Lee’s obituary two decades ago in his tribute, “I was first interviewed for Stan Lee’s obituary about 20 years ago. I was happy he defied the reaper and carried on. With Stan gone, an era really does come to an end. He was the happy huckster that comics needed. And he really did alliterate like that when you talked to him.”

“We’ve lost a creative genius,” Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman lamented in his tribute:

We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and …. to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine pic.twitter.com/iOdefi7iYz — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 12, 2018

Venom and Guardians of the Galaxy comics writer Donny Cates paid tribute:

I don’t have words for this. My life has been so incredibly changed by this mans creations and words. I’m going to celebrate him today by putting in the work and writing his characters the absolute best way I know how. Thank you, Stan. I love you, True Believers. Excelsior. https://t.co/rkvoh3m8w2 — DONNY CATES (@Doncates) November 12, 2018

Even rival company DC Comics paid respects to the late Stan Lee on Twitter, “He changed the way we look at heroes, and modern comics will always bear his indelible mark. His infectious enthusiasm reminded us why we all fell in love with these stories in the first place. Excelsior, Stan.”

Rest in peace, Stan Lee.