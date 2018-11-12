Lauren Conrad Wears Stunning Nude Dress To Star-Studded Gala In L.A.

The former MTV star wowed on the red carpet in a stunning ensemble.

Lauren Conrad was dressed to the nines for the Baby2Baby gala. The former The Hills and Laguna Beach star attended the star-studded Los Angeles event over the weekend, where she was a showstopper on the red carpet. Conrad wore a gorgeous nude tulle draped dress by Rhea Costa that made her look like a princess.

The Daily Mail posted photos of Conrad’s Hollywood glam look, and it’s clear her nights out have come a long way since her younger days hanging out at clubs like Le Deux and Ketchup. For the Baby2Baby event, the former MTV reality star wore her hair down and paired her gorgeous full-length gown with a Cult Gaia mesh clutch bag with wooden hoop handles, Tacori diamond earrings, and a Mio Harutaka snake bracelet.

According to Pop Sugar, the 32-year-old Paper Crown founder, who married William Tell in 2014 and welcomed son Liam three years later, also matched her gorgeous gown with a sky-high pair of strappy, nude pumps that retail for a mere $80 at show retailer Aldo. The Madalene heel, a patent leather stiletto with a 5-inch heel and a 1-inch platform, is described as a “go-to heel for anything from red carpet events to weekend parties.”

Indeed, Lauren Conrad has mastered the red carpet look with her nude ensemble, which featured similar, muted tones to her dreamy Instagram page.

While Lauren Conrad stunned on the Baby3Baby red carpet, she was also joined at the gala by two stars who helped inspire her original MTV show. The Baby2Baby gala featured Olivia Wilde and Rachel Bilson, who played Alex Kelly and Summer Roberts on the teen drama The O.C.

The Fox teen drama spawned Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, MTV’s unscripted series about teens Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti, Kristin Cavallari, and other high school students living in the idyllic seaside resort city, which then spawned the spinoff The Hills, which followed high school grad Conrad as she juggled fashion school with partying after moving out on her own. Unfortunately for fans, Lauren Conrad will not be a part of the upcoming Hills reboot.

As for L.C.’s latest Hollywood foray, the seventh annual Baby2Baby gala was presented by Paul Mitchell and raised more than $4.3 million to support its work providing low-income children with all basic necessities, E! News reports. In addition to Lauren Conrad, other stars at the gala included Any Adams, Jessica Alba, Katy Perry, Jennifer Garner, Judd Apatow, Busy Phillips, and Olivia Munn.