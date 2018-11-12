Did Ariana Madix Have Plastic Surgery? Rumors Swirl On Twitter After Latest Appearance

Fans are wondering if Ariana Madix had work done on her face.

Ariana Madix attended the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday night, November 11 — and as photos from the red carpet hit the web, several fans began to wonder if the Vanderpump Rules cast member had undergone some cosmetic surgery.

On Twitter, one person commented that Madix had a “new face.”

“Ariana is like, ‘New face, who dis?’ #PumpRules,” the fan wrote.

In response, another user wrote, “Oh no, I hope she didn’t…looks like she did her whole face tho.”

A third account shared a series of crying emojis.

Although Madix has not yet commented on the ongoing speculation into her alleged “new face,” she did spark rumors of plastic surgery at the end of last month when she told her fans and followers on Instagram that she wasn’t able to dress up for Halloween.

“I can’t dress up this year, and it’s really bumming me out,” she wrote on Instagram, captioning a series of throwback photos showing off her past costumes.

Then, when fans wanted to know why Madix was refusing to dress up for Halloween, the reality star said that it was a “long story,” and promised to explain herself when she was “ready” to do so.

“I’ll tell you guys in another post when I’m ready. Have fun tonight!” she wrote.

Days later, Madix posted a photo of herself semi-dressed up on Instagram — but in the photo, she was using her hand to cover up the bottom half of her face, including her nose and her mouth.

Below is another photo of Ariana Madix at Sunday’s event.

Ariana Madix attends the People’s Choice Awards 2018 at Barker Hangar on November 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

During Sunday night’s event, Ariana Madix posed on the red carpet by herself — and also posed for photos with her longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval, who works with her at SUR Restaurant.

Although Madix and Sandoval have been going strong for some time, and currently live together in Los Angeles, fans shouldn’t expect to see the couple become engaged. After all, Madix has been vocal about her thoughts on the idea of marriage, and has long claimed that she is uninterested. That said, she does have a number of things to look forward to in her future.

“I have a five year bucket list,” Madix told the Daily Dish earlier this year. “So my five year bucket list would be to own a house. To kick ass in the horse show ring — like really kick ass. I want to win the Derby. I want to have an awesome book out and be working on another one. I want to have a skincare company. And I want to just be living my best life. It’s a lot, but I have five years. So, yeah, I’m really good at putting a lot of pressure on myself to do things. So I feel like if I have a five year deadline, I’ll either do it… or just change my plan.”

To see more of Ariana Madix and her co-stars — including boyfriend Tom Sandoval — don’t miss the December 3 premiere of Vanderpump Rules Season 7. The show airs at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.