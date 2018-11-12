Winnie Harlow Goes Topless For Sexy ‘V Magazine’ Spread

Model and Victoria’s Secret Angel Winnie Harlow stays stunning fans with her amazing figure–last week she strutted her stuff down the runway in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and she’s continuing to bring the heat this week in the sexy “Glamorama” spread for V Magazine’s Winter 2018 issue.
Winnie shared her part of the spread in a sizzling Instagram post earlier today, where she went completely topless. The model was captured giving a sultry look to the camera and posing with her left hand on her hip and her right hand barely covering her assets, leaving little to the imagination. The model wore a pair of royal blue Balmain paper bag shorts, cinched to accentuate her waist and thigh-high blue Giuseppe Zanotti boots. A gorgeous pair of Pervis Ross statement earrings delicately graze her bare shoulders, and her black hair is in loose waves. The look is completed by a bold, blue eyeshadow that matches the color of the only article of clothing the model donned for the shoot.
Winnie was featured in the spread with other skin-baring models–including fellow Victoria Secret angel Grace Elizabeth, who also walked in the lingerie brand’s fashion show last week, opening the “Pink” section of the event for the third year in a row.
Winnie became the first model with vitiligo, a condition where pigment is lost from areas of the skin, to walk the Victoria’s Secret runway after she was confirmed for the famous event earlier this year in September.
She took to her Instagram to share an emotional video of when she found out the exciting news.
View this post on Instagram
I had a break down before i walked into the most nerve wrecking casting of my life. I asked my driver to go around the block twice before i could walk into the @VictoriasSecret offices so i could re coup, and remember (while my trainer @bodybymato reminded me on the phone through sobs – thank you lol) how hard I’ve been working! I went in and made new friends and saw old friends and it already felt like home! We patiently waited while @ed_razek @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro @10magazine carefully took time to get to know each girl. When it was finally my time, within my nervous storm of anticipation i changed into a black Victoria Secret set and stepped out!!!! I spoke to them about Jamaica, @nick_knight , my abs, and how i was beyond honoured to be given the opportunity to try out.. then I walked for my life!!!! I can’t believe this!! Thank you for giving me all the energy and kindness in that room! Thank you for allowing me to walk for VICTORIA’S SECRET! Thank you to my agencies @firstaccessent @womenmanagementnyc @women_paris @thesquadmanagement my pr @remibrb my agent @mannyuk and mama bears #sarahstennett & @thelilmisse for having my back supporting and believing in me! I love you guys you’re FAMILY!! Thank you mommy for praying with me everyday for the past 3 days. And thank you so much to my fans who have been pushing me forward to this point in my career. I’m so blessed thank you Lord!! IM WALKING THE VICTORIA’S SECRET SHOW! Thank you Vogue for the exclusive interview ????????????????????
She also shared that she had a break down before going to the “most nerve wrecking casting” of her life, even asking her driver to “go around the block twice” so she could pull herself together before walking into the Victoria’s Secret offices.
Harlow has been extremely open and celebratory about her condition, noting in one Instagram post that she “doesn’t find my beauty in the opinions of others.”
In March, the Canadian model reprimanded the London newspaper the Evening Standard for labeling her as a “vitiligo sufferer.”
View this post on Instagram
@eveningstandardmagazine @evening.standard and all other tabloids, magazines and people who write articles on me PSA: I’m not a “Vitiligo Sufferer”. I’m not a “Vitiligo model”. I am Winnie. I am a model. And i happen to have Vitiligo. Stop putting these titles on me or anyone else. I AM NOT SUFFERING! If anything I’m SUCCEEDING at showing people that their differences don’t make them WHO they are! All our differences are apart of who we are but they don’t define us! I’m sick of every headline ending in “Vitiligo Sufferer” or “Suffers from Vitiligo”. Do you see me suffering? The only thing I’m Suffering from are your headlines and the closed minds of humans who have one beauty standard locked into their minds when there are multiple standards of beauty! The beach was damn fine that day, nothing to suffer about! ????????????
“PSA: I’m not a ‘Vitiligo Sufferer.’ I’m not a ‘Vitiligo model.’ I am Winnie. I am a model. And i happen to have Vitiligo,” she captioned a photo of a clipping of the newspaper.
“The only thing I’m Suffering from are your headlines and the closed minds of humans who have one beauty standard locked into their minds when there are multiple standards of beauty!” she wrote.