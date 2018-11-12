Winnie Harlow Goes Topless For Sexy ‘V Magazine’ Spread

The model is back at it after walking down the runway for the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Model and Victoria’s Secret Angel Winnie Harlow stays stunning fans with her amazing figure–last week she strutted her stuff down the runway in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and she’s continuing to bring the heat this week in the sexy “Glamorama” spread for V Magazine’s Winter 2018 issue.

Winnie shared her part of the spread in a sizzling Instagram post earlier today, where she went completely topless. The model was captured giving a sultry look to the camera and posing with her left hand on her hip and her right hand barely covering her assets, leaving little to the imagination. The model wore a pair of royal blue Balmain paper bag shorts, cinched to accentuate her waist and thigh-high blue Giuseppe Zanotti boots. A gorgeous pair of Pervis Ross statement earrings delicately graze her bare shoulders, and her black hair is in loose waves. The look is completed by a bold, blue eyeshadow that matches the color of the only article of clothing the model donned for the shoot.

Winnie was featured in the spread with other skin-baring models–including fellow Victoria Secret angel Grace Elizabeth, who also walked in the lingerie brand’s fashion show last week, opening the “Pink” section of the event for the third year in a row.

Winnie became the first model with vitiligo, a condition where pigment is lost from areas of the skin, to walk the Victoria’s Secret runway after she was confirmed for the famous event earlier this year in September.

She took to her Instagram to share an emotional video of when she found out the exciting news.

She also shared that she had a break down before going to the “most nerve wrecking casting” of her life, even asking her driver to “go around the block twice” so she could pull herself together before walking into the Victoria’s Secret offices.

Harlow has been extremely open and celebratory about her condition, noting in one Instagram post that she “doesn’t find my beauty in the opinions of others.”

In March, the Canadian model reprimanded the London newspaper the Evening Standard for labeling her as a “vitiligo sufferer.”

“PSA: I’m not a ‘Vitiligo Sufferer.’ I’m not a ‘Vitiligo model.’ I am Winnie. I am a model. And i happen to have Vitiligo,” she captioned a photo of a clipping of the newspaper.

“The only thing I’m Suffering from are your headlines and the closed minds of humans who have one beauty standard locked into their minds when there are multiple standards of beauty!” she wrote.