The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Dishes On Their ‘Meaningful’ And ‘Life-Changing’ Season 7

Find out what Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, and Kristen Doute are saying about the upcoming episodes.

The Vanderpump Rules cast teased fans on the upcoming episodes of Season 7 during Sunday night’s People’s Choice Awards.

As they walked the red carpet after being nominated for the Best Reality Show, Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, and Kristen Doute spoke to E! News about what fans can expect from the new season.

“I feel like this season is very much… We are all growing up. It’s very heart-wrenching,” Kent explained. “The issues and the problems we have with each other are more adult-like and things that are life-changing. I’m super excited for season seven to come up.”

“There’s still alcohol involved. So, it’s still a hot mess,” she added.

While Kent was added to the cast of Vanderpump Rules during the show’s fourth season, the other women — including Schroeder and Doute — have been with the show since its inception. They also said that Season 7 would be different than seasons prior.

“I think this season is very special in that so many different people are having issues with each other. It’s not one certain friend that is just leading the whole thing,” Schroeder said.

“Everyone is beefing with each other this season, which you don’t usually see,” Kent noted.

Although fans will see the members of the show at odds, as they typically do, Doute said that when it comes to their bickering, the cast wasn’t just fighting to fight. Instead, they butted heads over “deep-rooted” issues that were close to their hearts.

“Our fights are about things are deep-rooted,” Doute revealed. “We love our friends so much that you get angry because they aren’t making the decisions you think they should make. It’s not as catty.”

“Vanderpump Rules gets meaningful this season,” Kent added.

While Lala Kent was at odds with the majority of her co-stars after appearing in her first season of the show, Vanderpump Rules Season 4, years ago — she has since gotten to know the women and men of the series on a much deeper level, and has established close friendships with them all.

Among the life changing events of Season 7 are Kent’s engagement to Randall Emmett, and Brittany Cartwright’s engagement to Jax Taylor. As for potential Vanderpump Rules babies, Katie Maloney joked that she and Cartwright may have made a pregnancy pact — and could get pregnant at the same time.

To see more of Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, and Kristen Doute, don’t miss the Vanderpump Rules Season 7 premiere on Monday, December 3. The show airs at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.