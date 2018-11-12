‘RHONY’s Bethenny Frankel Talks Dating After Going Public With Boyfriend Paul Bernon

What is Bethenny Frankel saying about her personal life?

Bethenny Frankel opened up about her dating life during an appearance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City last Thursday night.

As she walked the red carpet in a stunning, skin-tight dark silver gown, the Real Housewives of New York City cast member addressed the ongoing speculation into her love life — which has most recently tied her to film producer Paul Bernon.

“It’s okay, shows I still got some sizzle,” she explained to Extra TV, via a report from All About the Real Housewives on November 12.

Frankel and Bernon went public with their relationship in Boston, Massachusetts, last month — but have yet to publicly confirm their romance to their online audiences on Instagram. That said, their kiss near Boston College was confirmation enough for most fans.

As Real Housewives of New York City viewers will recall, Frankel lost her former boyfriend, Dennis Shields, to a drug overdose in August of this year. The tragedy came after two years of on and off dating between the pair. Since then, she’s been doing her best to stay focused on her daughter, her businesses, and her social life.

“I’m doing okay – and I’m doing okay. I’m always doing okay. I’m good, I’m getting out there a little bit, being a little more social than usual,” she revealed to Extra TV.

Below is a photo that Bethenny Frankel shared on Instagram after attending last week’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in the Big Apple.

In addition to being more social in recent months, Bethenny Frankel has also been channeling her sexy side, as fans can see from the photo above.

Weeks after being caught kissing Paul Bernon near Boston College, the Real Housewives of New York City star shared a number of sexy photos of herself on Halloween to her Instagram page — several of which included Frankel wearing nothing more than some revealing lingerie.

Following the loss of her late boyfriend this past August, Frankel spoke to People magazine, revealing that she was doing her best to stay focused on her humanitarianism, and channeling her heartbreak into relief efforts for the needy.

“The work I am doing for hurricane relief is a good outlet, but I’m trying to not get too immersed and not avoid the grieving process and feeling,” she told the magazine. “I am going through an emotional storm and must go through and not around it.”

“People are suffering way more than I am,” she added. “People have helped me get through my despair with their love and inspiration and now it is my turn.”