Bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko Busts Out Of Denim Dress, Flaunts Her Curves In Latest Instagram Photo

The “Russian Kim Kardashian” of Instagram, Anastasiya Kvitko, has shared yet another stunner via her social media accounts. The model has shared plenty of sexy photos in recent days, and this one showcases a slightly different style, one that still garnered viral results.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier in the day, Anastasiya Kvitko left little to the imagination with some sexy photos that she shared over the weekend. Kvitko was wearing lingerie and posing seductively on a bed — and her Instagram followers went wild over the pictures.

On Monday, Anastasiya shared a new photo to Instagram, one that was at least somewhat safer for viewing at work as compared to her weekend lingerie shots. In this image, Kvitko is seen wearing a denim dress and nude stiletto heels — but this is no boring denim look.

Kvitko is wearing an Oh Polly dress and it appears to be their “Cutting Edge Button Up Mini Dress.” The designer touts that this piece is sleeveless and has a square neckline along with a defined waistline. It is fairly short, barely covering the backside of the model on the fashion line’s site, and it is low-cut enough to display plenty of cleavage as well.

On Anastasiya, the denim dress is even more buzzworthy than it is on the Oh Polly model. The piece hugs every one of Kvitko’s curves, and she pushes the boundaries by having the top button left undone to show off even more of her bust.

Anastasiya’s tiny waist is accentuated by the defined waistline of the denim mini dress, and many of the buttons seem to be straining against their urge to provide a wardrobe malfunction. Kvitko did include a second photo in this latest Instagram post, and this one shows her from the side, highlighting her booty.

The side shot also hints at how dangerous it could be for Kvitko to bend over in the outfit, lest she show too much. In addition to the sky-high nude heels, Anastasiya is wearing a couple of bracelets. She wears her hair loose and wavy down her back.

The Russian Instagram model has a following of nine million people on Instagram now, and virtually everything that she posts is a big hit with her fans. For example, this denim dress shot has attracted more than 30,000 likes in just 30 minutes, as well as drawing more than 500 comments. The consensus seemed to be that this was a sexy look on Anastasiya — and everybody thought that she looked fabulous.

She has shared some sultry tidbits on her Twitter page in recent days as well, but the bulk of her most buzzworthy content goes to her Instagram page.

Can Anastasiya Kvitko transition her “Russian Kim Kardashian” Instagram fame into a full-fledged career in the traditional American modeling industry? It looks like that’s her goal, and her fans think that she’s got what it takes to make it happen.