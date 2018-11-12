Khloe Kardashian Gets Sexy In White Dress On Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is flaunting her tanned and toned legs on social media this week. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star got sexy in her latest batch of photos.

On Monday, November 12, Khloe Kardashian posted a series of photographs to her Instagram account, where she showed off her sexy look for Sunday night’s People’s Choice Awards.

In the photos, Khloe is seen wearing a floor length white gown, one that boasted a thigh-high slit. The dress allows fans to see Kardashian’s long legs, toned arms, and ample cleavage.

Khloe’s long blonde hair is pulled half up into a ponytail on her head — and is styled in loose, soft curls down her back. The reality star also carried a black clutch, rocked diamond rings on her fingers, and wore her signature large hoop earrings for the event.

During the People’s Choice Awards, Khloe got to take the stage with her famous family, the family having won the award for the favorite reality TV show of the year. In addition, Kardashian also won a solo award after being named the favorite reality star of year.

In her social media caption, Khloe wanted to give a shout out to all of her fans who voted for her to win the award, saying, “Thank you with all of my heart!”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian is currently living in L.A. while her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, resides in Ohio in support of his NBA team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. The pair have been rumored to be on the rocks. However, a new report by Hollywood Life claims that the recent tragedies in L.A. have brought them closer together.

“They see so many people, including their own friends, losing so much and they are realizing what they have with each other and how they are better together as a unit than apart. Are there issues still? Absolutely! But what people are going through really is putting things into perspective,” one insider revealed.

“All the tragedy that has been going down literally in their backyard might actually be the main and most important reason they stay together. Emotions are at an all-time high, and Khloe and Tristan are using the unfortunate sadness that is affecting so many as a catalyst to improve their relationship status. They both realize love and the love for each other is what is most important,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship as Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.