Kendall Jenner Rocks Sexy Lingerie On The Runway In Latest Instagram Photo

Kendall Jenner is showing off her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show look yet again. The model took to social media on Monday to share another snapshot from the show, which will air on TV next month.

On November 12, Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram account to post a photo of herself — and her fellow Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show models — in sexy lingerie. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seen wearing a black lacy bra, and matching panties, as well as turtleneck top with long sleeves.

Jenner’s hair is parted down the middle and styled straight in the photo, but it is the caption that has fans laughing. Kendall revealed that since walking the runway at the iconic show on Thursday night that she has had “so much pasta,” seemingly rewarding herself for looking so great on the catwalk by breaking her supermodel diet.

Last week, as the Inquisitr details, Kendall joined other huge names in the modeling world at the event. Some notable names participating included Gigi and Bella Hadid, Adriana Lima, Adam Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skrive, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell, and Taylor Hill.

The women took the stage at the fashion show as musical guests such as The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Kelsea Ballerini, Rita Ora, Shawn Mendes, and The Struts gave their best performances.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kendall Jenner’s oldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian, has been a guest at her house as of last week. Kourtney and her three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — were all forced to evacuate their Calabasas home after the devastating Woolsey fire threatened to burn the mansion to the ground.

Kourtney immediately began staying with Kendall, and the two have been making the best of the situation. Over the weekend, the two sisters revealed via social media that they were engaged in “pancake wars,” and even had a pancake cook-off to try to one up each other’s cooking skills.

“It’s on b**ch,” Jenner tells Kardashian in a video posted to her story. In another video, Kendall asks her sibling which set of pancakes looks better. Jenner’s are seen in an array of sizes, while Kardashian’s are perfectly round and golden brown in color.

Fans can see more of Kendall Jenner’s personal life as Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.