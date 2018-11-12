Facebook Was Down & The Internet Freaked Out

There's nothing wrong with your internet, Facebook went out for everyone today.

Social media giant, Facebook, appeared to be having some network service issues that took the entire site offline. Users all over the country took to other social media platforms – such as Twitter – to report a similar error message.

When users visited any Facebook page on the site, they were met with the following error message:

“Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can.”

The error message concluded with a “go back” link sending the user back to whatever page they were on before they tried to visit Facebook.

While Facebook does appear to be back online now and functioning normally, there is no official word regarding what has caused the outage. Facebook does have a verified Twitter page, but they haven’t mentioned anything about the outage there as of yet.

The Inquisitr will keep you updated as more information about the outage becomes available.