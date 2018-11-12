These Are The Two Stars Who Will Come In First And Second On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

A leading Hollywood oddsmaker site has determined that one fan favorite star and one long shot will take home the first and second place spots for Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars.

Goldderby has predicted that Dancing with the Stars Season 27 will come down to a battle between Milo Manheim, the teenage star of Disney Channel’s Zombies, and Evanna Lynch, a star from the Harry Potter series of films.

Manheim is partnered with Witney Carson; Lynch with Keo Motsepe.

This would knock the following celebrities out of the competition: Bobby Bones, Joe Amabile, Alexis Ren, and Juan Pablo di Pace.

Lynch became a frontrunner when she hit the high score on the DWTS judges’ leaderboard for the very first time on Country Night.

Although the movie star outscored Manheim during last Monday’s show, his long history of stellar dances within the season has made him a fan and judge’s favorite. He too received his own perfect score for his Halloween Night contemporary routine.

During Country Night, Manheim finished just one point shy of Lynch’s combined score due to judge Len Goodman only giving him a 9 for his individual dance, reported Goldderby.

The site also predicted that coming in third place would be Alexis Ren, who is partnered with Alan Bersten.

TV Insider reported that Manheim feels honored to have competed this season, crediting the pros and other celebrities for his growth as both a person and as a performer.

“I never thought I would make it this far. The fact I did, I feel like I’ve won already,” Manheim said. “I feel like I’ve grown so much as a person on this show. Being around these amazing people I feel like I learned something from each and every one of them. In the beginning, I wasn’t as driven as I am now. The closer I get to the end the closer I want to win it. It sounds cheesy, but it has been the greatest experience of my entire life.”

Manheim credits his pro partner Witney Carson for her strong work ethic as he moved forward in the competition.

“I don’t think there is anyone in the world that makes me laugh as much as her. It’s funny because going to rehearsal can be really hard on your body, but I look forward to it every day because I get to see her,” he said. “We really are family. I’ve met her family. I’m going to go visit her family in Utah. She is such an amazing person.”