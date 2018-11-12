Kim Kardashian Says That Husband Kanye West Smells ‘Rich’ And Like ‘Money’

What’s that smell? According to Kim Kardashian, it’s money and lots of it.

As Page Six shares, the mother of three was recently chatting about her wildly popular fragrance line, KKW Body Fragrance when she was asked what her own husband smells like. Surprisingly, Kim dished that Kanye’s natural scent actually smells like straight up money.

“[He smells… Rich. I can’t explain it, but like a rich person. Like… money, I don’t know! He smells like what you think a really expensive, Saint Laurent fragrance campaign would be.”

The reality star also explained what she smells like to the magazine, claiming that she smells “so good” because she layers her fragrances and is always testing out new fragrances. She says that people are always coming up to her and asking why she smells so good.

Additionally, Kim shared what each one of her famous sisters smell like, saying that Kendall doesn’t really have a scent, which is a good thing. However, she also dished that Jenner smells “fresh and clean” just like you would imagine a supermodel would smell.

“Kylie always smells like one of my original fragrances that have gardenias and jasmine,” Kim said of her sister. “Kourtney smells like all-natural products. Khloé smells like rich oils; very fruity, but rich in scent. She also likes very white florals.”

Most recently, Kim and her sisters took to the People’s Choice Awards stage where they accepted an award for Best Reality Show of 2018. The award was presented to Kim Kardashian-West, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner by their good friend Chrissy Teigen.

As the Inquisitr reported, the famous family took time to talk about the rough week that their area had with both the Borderline Bar shooting in Thousand Oaks as well as the devastating wildfires that have destroyed so many homes and taken so many lives. She said that their hearts are broken over all of the tragedies but also went on to thank first responders for al of their courageous efforts.

“As horrible as this has been, it’s been amazing to see the resilient spirit of everyone involved, and the heroism of those risking their lives on the front lines,” she said. “Action is necessary, so anything we can do to help, as simple as donating to the many organization that are collecting supplies, no form of help is too small. Our country is stronger when we come together and we cannot face devastation alone. We must continue to reach out and help each other during these trying times.”

Earlier in the week, Kardashian posted an update for fans on Instagram regarding the fires. She told followers that she had only an hour to pack up her things after returning home from a trip and also showed some footage of the fires burning in the areas around her home.

So far, Kardashian’s home remains unscathed but countless others celebs like Gerard Butler, Miley Cyrus, and Camille Grammer have sadly lost their homes in the fire.