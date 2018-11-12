‘SI’ Swimsuit Model Samantha Hoopes Shows Off Her Amazing Figure In New Instagram Pic

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Samantha Hoopes is known for her amazing curves and beautiful smile but now she has something else to flaunt too — her newly-developed biceps. The 27-year-old model recently posted a picture of herself on Instagram where she is featured showing off her biceps and her amazing figure.

Wearing a pair of ripped denim shorts which she teamed with a black spaghetti strap bandeau crop top, Samantha made many people envious by showing off her muscles as well as her abs. She wore a pair of sunglasses and pulled her hair into a high ponytail to keep it casual. Because the snap was captured during the daytime, the model decided not to wear any makeup and still ended up looking absolutely gorgeous.

Per usual, fans loved her new look and admired her for her fitness and dedication. “You’re gorgeous girrrl!!” one fan commented on the picture. “Nice guns, beautiful,” another fan commented, referring to her biceps.

Samantha also posted a selfie a few days ago where she is featured lying on a bed wearing a sports bra and flashing ample cleavage, but more importantly, she showed off the beautiful ring on her finger to resend the message that she is taken.

“So happy for you beautiful, love the ring,” one fan wrote.

In July this year, many boys were disappointed to learn that Samantha was officially off the market as she got engaged to her boyfriend Salvatore Palella, the CEO of Helbiz. According to an article by Sports Illustrated, the two lovebirds were on a vacation in Italy when they decided to get engaged.

She took to Instagram and surprised her 1.1 million followers by posting a series of pictures from the unforgettable moment to declare that she accepted the ring.

“This morning on the airplane back to where we first met where you presented 381 roses from now until forever we will be together and today we promised to be forever together!! You’re mine @palella and I’m beyond with our love I can’t wait to spend forever plus 381 with you baby.”

According to The Knot News, the couple dated for about a year before Palella proposed to Hoopes in Milan’s Bulgari Hotel. Just like Hoopes, he echoed his fiancée’s sentiments and announced the engagement on his Instagram. In the picture, he is featured getting down on one knee to propose to his ladylove.

According to a previous article by the Inquisitr, Hoopes became famous after being featured in Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s Most American Thickburger advertisement as well as the Sports Illustrated’s “50th Anniversary Swimsuit” issue in 2014.