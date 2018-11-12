‘B&B’ Spoilers For Tuesday, November 13: Pam Spites Quinn By Arranging A Forrester Creations Job For Donna

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, November 13 promise that Pam Douglas (Alley Mills) will spite Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) when she makes a suggestion that will have Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) working in close proximity to her and Eric Forrester (John McCook). Having been caught red-handed, Ridge Forrester finds himself at the mercy of Bill Spencer (Don Diamont).

Ridge Is At Bill’s Mercy On Bold and the Beautiful

Bill has Ridge right where he wants him, backed into a corner with nowhere to go. The publications mogul caught the judge and the dressmaker discussing their misdeeds, and he has it on tape.

Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) and Bill set up Ridge and Judge Craig McMullen (Joe Lando) so that they could gather the evidence they needed to prove that Ridge asked Craig to rule in Katie’s (Heather Tom) favor and award sole custody of Will (Finnegan George) to her. They arranged for Ridge and Craig to meet in the parking lot but it soon becomes apparent that they didn’t call each other.

Justin and Bill listened in to the conversation with their hi-tech equipment and got what they were looking for. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Justin will say, “It’s all right here. Everything we need to nail Forrester.”

Bill now has everything he needs to prove that Ridge and the judge were in cahoots. Ridge knows that he and Craig have been caught and he is anxiously waiting to see what Bill’s next move will be. Ridge could very easily spend a very long time in prison.

Pam Douglas Spites Quinn Fuller

Pam and Quinn’s battle just escalated. The two ladies cannot stand each other and will do anything to take the other down. So when Pam sees an opportunity to spite Quinn, she grabs it with both hands. Inquisitr reports that Pam will suggest that Donna help her man the reception desk.

B&B viewers know that this is a position that Donna has held before. At that time, however, Donna and Pam could not stand each other and were constantly feuding. Now it appears as if Pam is willing to let the past go just because she knows that it will irritate Quinn if Donna shares the same workspace as her and Eric.

Eric agrees that Donna should return to her old job, and Pam is over the moon. Later, she and Donna will reminisce about the past and agree to let bygones be bygones.

Follow Inquisitr for all the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, recaps, and casting news.