Here’s Why Ariana Grande Plans On Staying Single Life After Two Years Of Heartbreak

After a tumultuous two years where she endured a broken engagement, the death of her longtime love and a terror attack during her concert in Manchester, England, Ariana Grande plans on embracing the single life for the first time in many years.

Grande, who has famously dated Graham Phillips, Jai Brooks, Nathan Sykes, Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, Mac Miller, and Pete Davidson, has decided that since she has been involved in one relationship after another since 2008, she will focus more on herself as she embarks on a new tour and promotes her album Sweetener.

Radar Online reported that Grande has vowed to stay single after calling off her engagement to Pete Davidson and following the shocking overdose death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller.

Grande recently scored her first number one song and announced concert tour dates for 2019, planning to focus on work instead of romance, said a source close to the singer to Radar.

“The past couple of years have been incredibly difficult for Ariana and she rushed into the engagement with Pete,” the source told Radar Online. “It wasn’t an easy breakup and she doesn’t want to date anyone for a while so she can focus on herself instead,” the source continued.

Grande and Davidson shared a $16M penthouse apartment in New York City.

Her much-anticipated tour begins in March of 2019 and will conclude with a blowout show at New York’s Madison Square Garden on June 18.

“She’s excited to get on tour and throw herself into her music,” the same source told Radar. “Ariana is still working through a lot of stuff and she needs to do that without getting serious with anyone else.”

“She hasn’t been single for a long time and needs to clear her head, so she’s decided to take a break from the dating scene for the foreseeable future,” the insider confided said to Radar.

Grande called off her engagement to Davidson after a whirlwind romance that was haunted by Miller’s death of an accidental overdose on September 7 of this year and the Manchester Arena bombing at her concert in May 2017, which killed 22 people and injured 800 more.

The singer took to Twitter on November 11 to thank her family, friends, and followers for their support as she retweeted glowing reviews for her new single “Thank U, Next.”

“i love y’all so damn much. thank u so so much for everything,” she tweeted. “What an interesting, challenging, painful and yet beautiful and exciting chapter of life….. when it rains it pours but I’m embracing all of it. I’m excited for whatever else the universe has in store for me. She’s growing (and) she’s grateful.”