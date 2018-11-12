Sandra Bullock Makes $100,000 Donation To Humane Society For California Wildfire Relief

In the wake of the wildfires that have ravaged the state of California, Sandra Bullock has donated $100,000 to the Humane Society of Ventura County in an effort to care for the animals that have been evacuated due to the fires, according to reports from E! Online.

The shelter announced Bullock’s donation on their Facebook page, thanking the Oscar-winning actress while giving details about what the star’s donation will go toward in their conservation efforts.

In the post, the Humane Society writes, “The Humane Society of Ventura County was deeply humbled today by a $100,000 donation from Sandra Bullock and family. Our efforts for rescuing and caring for evacuated animals from the Hill and Woolsey fires had caught her attention and her team reached out to the shelter to show their support. Sandra Bullock and her family have reached out to other nonprofit organizations both during this incident and in the past. However, this time she wanted to contribute to those on the frontline rescuing animals in peril and hope others will choose to do the same.”

The post goes on to say, “This donation will help the HSVC provide 24/7 care for the scores of horses, bulls, donkeys, pigs, chickens, ducks, dogs, cats and other pets evacuated from the fires. The HSVC pledges to care for these animals for as long as is needed or until their owners feel comfortable in safely reuniting their families. From all of us on staff at the HSVC, our dedicated volunteers, and the animals in our care, we thank you for your kind consideration.”

The fires that have raged throughout California over the past few days have forced more than 250,000 residents to leave their homes, with many facing the reality that they will never be seeing them again.

One celebrity couple who has had to face that reality is Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, who lost the home they shared in Malibu to the wildfire. While she was obviously shaken by the loss of her home, Cyrus was thankful for the safety of herself and Hemsworth, as well as the animals that they keep on their property.

In a tweet, Cyrus said, “I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely and that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family and friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and L.A. County Sheriff’s department!”

The Malibu home they shared was valued at $2.5 million. Cyrus is among several other celebrities who have either lost or have seen serious damage done to their homes due to the wildfires, with others including Gerard Butler, Camille Grammer, Neil Young, and Robin Thicke.