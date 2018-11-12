‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Barbara Palvin Ditches Lingerie In High-Slit Dress On Instagram

Sports Illustrated model Barbara Palvin was recently spotted on the Victoria’s Secret runway for their 2018 fashion show. Her boyfriend, Dylan Sprouse, also made the headlines when he showed up to the pink carpet with some burgers for his girlfriend. Because — although the Victoria’s Secret models work out like crazy and watch what they eat in the weeks leading up to the show — all bets are off during the after party.

In other news, Barbara posted a new photo to her Instagram today, and it’s getting a ton of attention. The model tagged V Magazine in the post, whose tagline is “Where pop culture meets fashion.” The photo comes from their winter 2018 issue, which is available right now.

Palvin looks stunning in the picture, posing in a cheetah-print Paco Rabanne dress that left little to the imagination. She didn’t wear any lingerie, and the dress had a very high slit. In fact, it had an open seam save for a couple of inches above her waist. Barbara wore some neon-pink eyeshadow and Giorgio Armani Rogue D’Armani Matte Lipstick in “Fatale.” The outfit was completed with some Giuseppe Zanotti silver boots with heels. Palvin was one of several models featured in the issue, with a common theme of cheetah-print that tied all of the beautiful women together.

Not only that, Barbara also wowed her cosplay fans — donning a Gaara costume that had fans nodding their heads in approval, per Comicbook.com. This was her Halloween costume, but it’s only recently that fans have realized how amazing she looked while wearing it. The model attended the infamous party thrown by Heidi Klum this year, where the latter put on a show-stopping display as Fiona from Shrek.

But amongst all of Barbara’s achievements, people can’t stop talking about her boyfriend’s obvious support for her. The model joked about his dogged loyalty, according to Vogue.

“At least my mom and my sister will be at the other show at 4pm. He’s gonna be at the 8pm one, so he can’t embarrass me in front of my family. So that’s a good thing.”

And it’s not like Dylan really embarrassed her, but rather made all of the other boyfriends look bad, as he jumped on his feet to cheer her on when she came out to walk the runway. He even stood for a moment with his hand over his heart, looking love-struck at seeing his girlfriend shine for Victoria’s Secret.