Victoria’s Secret Model Candice Swanepoel Poses In High-Cut String Bikini In New Photos

Candice posted several new bikini photos to Instagram after hitting the Victoria's Secret fashion show runway.

Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel is sharing new bikini photos with fans on Instagram just days after strutting her stuff on the runway at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Her catwalk performance came just five weeks after giving birth to her second child. The three new snaps shared by the model featured her revealing her amazing post-baby body in a two-piece. The snapshots were part of a new campaign for TropicofC.

The swimsuit shots shared by the model on November 12 showed the mom of two revealing some serious skin in her blue bikini, which featured a string top and matching high-waisted bottoms.

Swanepoel showcased her athletic body in a trio of candid captures posted to her account, focusing on her flat stomach and toned arms.

The mother-of-two had her hair slicked back for the shoot, and also opted to accessorize her blue bikini look with large gold hoop earrings while pulling a number of different poses.

Writing in the caption of the photo-shoot pictures, Candice confirmed to fans that the bikini shoot was for the brand TropicofCl, going on to showcase the latest resort wear collection.

“The Resort collection just dropped! @tropicofc #desertglow #tropicofc,” she captioned the first snap, before writing in another Instagram caption, “Desert glow #resort19 @tropicofc.”

Candice didn’t reveal where exactly the stunning snaps were taken, though the geographic tag on some of the images suggested that they were taken at Lake Powell, in either Arizona or Utah. She appeared to be posing on some rocks in one of the new snaps that she shared with her 12.7 million followers this week.

But this certainly isn’t the first time that Swanepoel has showed off her bikini body on social media.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, the model mom was rocking a two piece on Instagram earlier this year — a mere three months after giving birth.

Noam Galai / Getty Images

More recently, she hit the runway for the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and shared an inspirational message about returning to work and being a working mom while speaking to Elle backstage at the annual event.

“[Motherhood] has just changed everything for me. I appreciate things I would have overlooked before,” the star told the site. Her remarks came shortly after speaking out about being a mom of two while following on from a note shared by fellow model Behati Prinsloo — who also welcomed her second child with husband Adam Levine earlier this year.

“I’m so excited to feel strong again after having my two babies. It’s definitely a process feeling ‘normal’ again. Our bodies become a vessel and it’s a mind-blowing process making a human being,” Swanepoel wrote in a heartfelt post on Instagram Stories.

“I’m far from perfect and every mother should give themselves time to recover and not have to focus on what they look like. It’s about how you FEEL that is important. You are important,” she then added.