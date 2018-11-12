Which ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Members Will Serve As Brittany Cartwright’s Bridesmaids?

A couple of ladies just confirmed their roles in the 2019 ceremony.

Kristen Doute and Scheana Marie attended the 2018 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday night, November 11, and during the event, they each confirmed their involvement in Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s upcoming wedding.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine at the event, which was held at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar, Kristen and Scheana each spoke out, revealing that they will be featured in Jax and Brittany’s summer 2019 wedding as bridesmaids.

“Duh! Brittany’s wedding, are you kidding me? I would create myself as the only bridesmaid if I could. Of course,” Kristen said.

“Yes, I am. Yes!” Scheana added when asked if she too was a bridesmaid.

As for Brittany’s maid of honor, Scheana wouldn’t confirm who had been given the important role.

“I don’t know if that was announced yet, so that’s not my place to say,” Scheana said.

Although Brittany has not yet personally confirmed who her maid of honor will be, her longtime friend Cara Marie revealed on Instagram months ago that Brittany had asked her to do the honors.

Around the same time, a number of Brittany’s hometown friends, including a woman named Lyndi Huddleston, confirmed they had been asked to serve as bridesmaids.

Below is a photo taken of the ladies, including Brittany Cartwright, Scheana Marie, and Kristen Doute, last year during a Vanderpump Rules Season 6 cast trip to Playa Del Carmen, Mexico.

Also during Sunday night’s People’s Choice Awards, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor shared new details about their upcoming wedding to Us Weekly magazine.

“We’re ready to be the best us yet for the wedding,” Brittany said. “I just want to be so happy, so healthy. It’s going to be the perfect day.”

“[We’ve been doing] all kinds of stuff — trying to eat better, jumping around different classes around Hollywood. Just trying to live a better life, a healthier life. … So when I look back in 20 years and I am fat, I can be like, ‘I was hot one day!’ to my kids,” Jax said.

According to Brittany, she has picked out her dress but when it comes to giving details, she stayed tight-lipped and explained that she was doing so because her dress is “the one thing I want to keep so secret” from her fiance.

To see more of Brittany Cartwright and her co-stars, including fiance Jax Taylor, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7, which begin airing on Bravo TV on Monday, December 3 at 9 p.m.