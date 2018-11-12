Kim Kardashian Rocks Nude Bikini While Posing With Kids North & Saint

Kim Kardashian took to social media this week to show off another one of her bikini looks. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a sweet photo of herself with two of her three children at her side.

On Monday morning, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account to post a photo of herself wearing a nude bikini and a sarong as she smiles for the camera.

The reality star is flanked by two of her children, daughter North and son Saint, in the sweet snapshot, but her youngest daughter, Chicago, 10 months, is not pictured in the photograph.

Kardashian’s bikini shows off her ample cleavage and tiny waist. She is seen wearing her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled straight down her back. She completes her look by sporting a pair of tan slides.

Meanwhile, little North wears a pair of khaki-colored shorts and a white tank top. She has flip-flops on her feet and wears her hair up. North is seen looking at the camera but does not smile for the photo.

Saint is seen wearing a pair of dark shorts and an Adidas T-shirt complete with black sneakers. He has his hair braided back as he looks away from the camera in the snapshot.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were forced to leave their Calabasas home last week due to the threat of fire. The couple had to pack up their three children and evacuate as the flames from the Woolsey fire scorched dangerously close to the couple’s home.

On Friday night, Kim revealed that she got word that the flames had reached their property and that she was praying that she wouldn’t lose her family’s home. However, she also claimed that her entire family was safe, and that is all that really mattered.

“I heard the flames have hit our property at our home in Hidden Hills but now are more contained and have stopped at the moment. It doesn’t seem like it is getting worse right now. I just pray the winds are in our favor. God is good. I’m just praying everyone is safe,” Kardashian told fans via social media on Friday.

Fans will likely see Kim Kardashian and the rest of her family’s actions and thoughts during the wildfire tragedy during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that will air next season.