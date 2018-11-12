‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Nick And Phyllis Become A Power Couple

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, November 12 brings Rey’s wife to Genoa City just in time for his kiss with Sharon. Plus, an interrogation, a surprise proposition, and a shocking discovery.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) started asking more questions about J.T.’s murder. He questioned Nick (Joshua Morrow) because of the way Nick impersonated J.T. Later Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick had words about Rey and his questioning. It’s all a big mess for her because of the fact that she’s involved, too.

When they talked, Rey admitted to Sharon that he has feelings, and ultimately, they ended up sharing a passionate kiss when Rey wasn’t able to stop himself this time.

Rey also questioned Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) who informed him that Victor (Eric Braeden) was on a huge business trip overseas. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) also got the up close and personal treatment with Rey, and she gave a similar story to her mother’s. However, Victoria tipped Rey off by asking about DNA and the watch, but not the body.

Then, Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) shocked Rey by showing up in Genoa City just after he finally crossed the line with Sharon. She’s come to claim her man, and she’s not about to let Rey go off into the sunset with Sharon.

A surprise visitor will stake her claim and shake things up in Genoa City. Don’t miss #YR this week! pic.twitter.com/cQdxkYYi82 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 11, 2018

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) needed a sponsor to pay for her new “Jabotique” launch. Who better than Nick and Dark Horse? Nick readily agreed to fund the fancy event, which not only serves to launch Phyllis as the new CEO of Jabot but also sticks it to Billy (Jason Thompson) because the new boutiques were actually his idea.

Plus, to further drive home her message to her ex-boyfriend, Phyllis proposed to Nick that they attend the event as the ultimate power couple. Nick ensured that Phyllis wasn’t just trying to get revenge, and once she assured him she wasn’t, Nick agreed to attend with her. Then, the two closed the drapes and spent some quality time together.

In some not-so-quality time, though, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) decided to upgrade Tessa’s (Cait Fairbanks) mattress with a brand new one to celebrate their moving in together. Tessa absolutely flipped out over it, and later, Mariah figured out why. She found Tessa in the alley unloading piles of cash from the old mattress, and Mariah, naturally, wondered where all the money came from and why Tessa had it hidden in the mattress. Things go from bad to worse for them, too, according to Inquisitr’s Y&R spoilers for this week.