Gerard Butler Shares Photo Of What’s Left Of His Home That He Lost In The California Fire

Butler uploaded a photo to Instagram of the remnants of his burned down home.

Gerard Butler is one of the many celebrities to lose his home to the California wildfires, BBC News is reporting. Butler uploaded a picture of the remnants of his home as well as a car to his Instagram, describing the situation as “heartbreaking” and praising the firefighters that are fighting off the flames. As of Monday, November 12, the death toll has risen to 31 people, with 200 people still missing. According to Variety, hundreds of thousands of California residents have been ordered to evacuate. Some of these residents include Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian West, Rainn Wilson, and Alyssa Milano.

Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke have both confirmed on social media that they also lost their homes to the fire. Cyrus tweeted that while she was devastated, she was grateful that her animals and her boyfriend Liam Hemsworth made it out safely. She also encouraged the public to donate money and supplies to organizations like California’s Wildfire Relief Fund and the Red Cross.

Neil Young also lost his home to the fire and posted on his official website that he hopes these fires draw attention to the issue of climate change and the damage it can cause. He also noted that this is not the first house of his he lost to a California wildfire.

“Firefighters have never seen anything like this in their lives. I have heard that said countless times in the past two days, and I have lost my home before to a California fire, now another,” he wrote. “Hopefully we can come together as a people to take climate change on. We have the tools and could do it if we tried. There is no downside.”

While Butler shared footage of his house having burnt to the ground, Caitlyn Jenner uploaded footage to Instagram that showed her home was still standing, despite initial reports. Jenner did, however, film the area surrounding her house, which appeared to be entirely scorched. Actress Julie Bowen, best known for her role on Modern Family, said that while these various famous people can afford new homes, the people of Malibu, in general, are still deserving of sympathy, ABC3340 reports.

“I think there are lots and lots of people who think of Malibu as just being a celebrity second-home culture,” Bowen was quoted as saying. “But there are people who is this is their first, last and only homes are there and going all up and down those canyons and they’re not necessarily, ‘who cares they’re rich and glamorous they can afford to lose a home.’ This is life and death and it’s really tragic.”

As for Butler, the Scottish actor added in the caption to his photo a plea to the public to support the “brave men and women” of the Los Angeles Fire Department.