Dan Crenshaw Moves On From Pete Davidson ‘SNL’ Joke As He Decries Outrage Culture

Lieutenant Commander Dan Crenshaw is speaking about his hope that the appearance which he made on Saturday Night Live will allow those who were offended by the jokes at his expense to move on, and to understand the true meaning of the Veterans Day holiday, according to reports from People.

The Congressman-elect from Texas made an appearance during the “Weekend Update” segment of the show, where he sat alongside Pete Davidson. Davidson then apologized for a joke he had made in regards to the eyepatch that Crenshaw wears, caused by an injury sustained during a tour in Afghanistan.

Speaking on the Today show on Monday, Crenshaw spoke about the opportunity to take part in the show, saying, “It felt good. It felt like the right thing to do. I would appreciate it if everybody would stop looking for reasons to be offended, and that’s what this was all about.”

In the skit, Davidson and Crenshaw had appeared to make peace. During the bit, Crenshaw’s phone rang — and it was revealed that the congressman-elect’s ringtone was “Breathin” by Ariana Grande, a not-so-subtle dig at the SNL cast member and his failed relationship with the pop superstar.

While also getting a few digs in at Davidson’s own odd appearance, Crenshaw took a serious tone and addressed the audience with an emotional speech about the importance of the Veterans Day holiday. He elaborated upon the sacrifices that those who have served have made, also referencing the need to remember those who made their sacrifices in events such as the September 11 attacks — an event where Davidson’s firefighter father lost his own life.

Talking about how everything came together, Crenshaw said, “We were hesitant at first. We weren’t sure what the skit was going to look like… but in the end we decided to do it. And we decided to do it because what better platform than to sort of give a united message for the country, talk about forgiveness and talk about veterans.”

Crenshaw explained that SNL’s openness towards allowing him to make the final speech about the importance of the holiday is what sealed his decision, saying, “And they let me do that last part where we got a little bit serious and I was able to give a message about what I think it means to connect with veterans and how to bridge that gap between civilians and military,”

In the speech on Saturday Night Live, Crenshaw urged all Americans to talk to the veterans that are around them. He encouraged the viewing audience to start saying “never forget” to distinguished veterans, instead of employing of the common refrain of “thank you for your service.” Crenshaw feels that the former phrase removes the divide between veterans and civilians, and allows all to share in the common struggle as Americans.