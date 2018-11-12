Rita Ora Goes Braless In Completely See-Through Black Dress

Rita Ora stepped out — following the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday — wearing a sexy, see-through black dress that left little to the imagination.

According to a November 12 report by the Daily Mail, Rita Ora wasn’t shy about showing off her bare chest under the completely see-through sheer dress. The garment also showcased her flat tummy — and her curvy posterior, as her black thong peeked through the material.

The singer, who hit the stage to perform at the PCA’s over the weekend, donned the long-sleeved cut-out dress paired with a long, black maxi skirt. Ora also wore a large diamond necklace and multiple rings on her fingers during the outing.

Rita had her shoulder-length platinum blonde hair styled straight, covering it with a black beanie. She wore a dark smoky eye and pink lips for the occasion, and completed the look by rocking a pair of black boots.

The Fifty Shades Darker actress reportedly hit up a sushi restaurant with friends to celebrate her performance on Sunday night, where she belted out her new song.

It was seemingly a big week for Rita, who also took the stage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City on Thursday night. She performed on the runway as models such as Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner strutted their stuff.

Meanwhile, Rita Ora reportedly ran into some drama during her time at the People’s Choice Awards. The singer was allegedly thrown some shade by the Kardashian family, as they completely ignored their brother’s former girlfriend.

“The Kardashians majorly shaded Rob’s ex Rita as none of them watched her perform. They all weren’t paying attention to her. Khloe applauded briefly, but you could tell they were so uninterested,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

Fans rarely see glimpses of Rob Kardashian on the family’s reality series — in public, or on social media. The youngest Kardashian sibling will allegedly continue to stay out of the spotlight, as he reportedly prefers to keep himself more private these days.

“Rob is going to continue to stay away from the limelight. He likes the life he is living and doesn’t want the extra baggage that his last name brings and could bring if he started doing shows again or being on Keeping Up with the Kardashians on a more consistent basis. He also would love to find love again but he doesn’t want to make it a game. He wants to meet somebody outside of TV cameras. He thinks that is the only way it will work out,” the source said of Rita Ora’s ex-boyfriend.