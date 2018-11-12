Victoria Beckham Having Second Thoughts About Spice Girls Reunion Tour After Overwhelming Response Per ‘Radar’

After having announced that she will not be joining the Spice Girls reunion tour, it seems as though Victoria Beckham is having second thoughts.

As the Inquisitr shared last week, the Spice Girls will be touring together without one key member — Victoria Beckham a.k.a Posh Spice. Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, and Melanie Chisholm — Scary Spice, Baby Spice, Ginger Spice, and Sporty Spice respectively, will head out on tour — marking the first time since 2012 that they have taken the stage together. Though Beckham is not joining, she did release a statement on her Instagram page wishing the girls the best of luck.

But since news of the reunion tour has begun to circulate, fans have been going absolutely crazy — and the Spice Girls have been generating a lot of buzz in the news. That’s making Victoria just a little bit jealous, according to Radar Online. The outlet shares that Beckham is now having second thoughts about joining the ladies on tour. A source close to the mother-of-four says that Victoria “loves the spotlight” and “underestimated how big a deal this reunion was going to be.”

“The press has been massive and Victoria is seeing and hearing all of it,” the source goes on to say. “Also, pre-sales have been huge and this is no longer going to be a concert. This is a musical event!”

Thank you to all our lovely fans that have come out in full force today. Amazing! ???? @spicegirls #gratitude (in my kitchen the day of the announcement) pic.twitter.com/qr62FzwK2N — Geri Horner (@GeriHalliwell) November 10, 2018

According to the same source, rehearsals do not begin until after the holidays — so there is definitely still time for Victoria to change her mind and join the ladies on tour.

But while Victoria may still have a little bit of time left to change her mind, the clock is ticking.

“If she waits too long, she will not have a choice anymore. This train is leaving the station and isn’t going to be delayed for Victoria,” the source quipped to Radar Online.

Since the reunion is such a grand production in terms of raw scale, a lot of work is already going into it — like the designing of the set, costumes, lights, and even choreography. If Victoria is going to make her move, she needs to do it soon, so that there’s still time to make the proper adjustments.

Most recently, Beckham earned the Fashion Icon Award at the People’s Choice Awards. On the red carpet, the 44-year-old also addressed the fact that she wouldn’t be joining the girls on tour, saying that her career started with girl power many years ago — and that now she gets to empower women through her design and her fashions instead of her music, according to People.

It will be interesting to see how things end up panning out.