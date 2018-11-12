Meghan Markle Showcases Baby Bump As She & Prince Harry Attend Remembrance Day Commemoration

Sunday marked exactly 100 years since the guns fell silent at the end of World War I. Across the globe, commemorations took place for the milestone Remembrance Day, and the British royal family, as always, marked the day as well.

On Sunday evening, senior ranking members of the royals attended a ceremony honoring the Centenary of the Armistice at Westminster Abbey, per People. Among them was Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The newest member of the royal family stuck with the memorial theme by wearing all black, sporting a double-breasted coat dress, a black hat, and a pair of dark blue Aquazurra pumps. She also carried a black clutch purse, and wore the signature red poppy associated with the occasion.

Although the cut of the dress on its own might have hidden the pregnant duchess’ baby bump, the peplum and belt details instead served to accentuate it slightly, giving royal fans a sneak peak of her growing belly.

Meanwhile, her husband Prince Harry wore a dark blue suit with a maroon and navy tie, and his own poppy pinned to his lapels.

The couple have had a busy weekend commemorating 100 years since the end of World War I, with events kicking off on Saturday already. Meghan and Harry joined William and Catherine at the Festival of Remembrance Service at Royal Albert Hall on Saturday night, giving Meghan a jump start to her first Remembrance Day as a fully-fledged member of the royal family.

Earlier on Sunday, the Sussexes joined other members of the family at a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Cenotaph war memorial in London. There it was noticed that Meghan did not join the Queen, Camilla, and Catherine on the balcony, but instead accompanied German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s wife Elke Budenbender on another.

While some viewed it as a slight against the duchess, the Inquisitr reported that the reason for this is the tiny balconies won’t allow for more than three people at a time. With the line of succession, it makes sense that Camilla, whose husband is next in line to the throne, and Catherine, whose husband follows suit, would accompany the Queen instead of Meghan.

In 2017, the Queen decided to hand off her wreath laying duties to Prince Charles, who repeated that duty this year. Prince Philip, who retired from royal duty last year and was not in attendance, was represented by an equerry who laid a wreath down on his behalf.