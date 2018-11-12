Instagram’s Anastasiya Kvitko ‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Posts Lingerie Shots Exposing Extreme Hourglass Figure

Fast-rising Instagram star Anastasiya Kvitko added to her growing profile with a pair of new boudoir photos that show off her highly distinct curves.

The Russian-born, Los Angeles-based 23-year-old Instagram model Anatasiya Kvitko has become one of the fastest rising stars on Instagram. The BBC reports that the popular social media platform has become a new, alternative route to fame for aspiring, young models — mostly women.

In fact, as the Inquisitr has reported, several Instagram models have become millionaires from their online careers. Said careers can often lead to outside modeling, acting, and endorsement deals — but also generate significant income simply by posting on the platform. A product endorsement is frequently linked in the caption of popular posts.

Even relatively unknown personalities such as Abigail Ratchford, the Inquisitr reported, can earn $1,500 for every million followers they boast — in exchange for a sponsored post.

Kvitko hit the nine-million mark in her Instagram follower count just this week, adding 100,000 followers since the end of October. This means that if Kvitko — who has become known as “the Russian Kim Kardashian” — receives the same rate as Ratchford, she could potentially earn up to $13,500 per post. However, Ratchford also noted that sponsors sometimes cap their rates at $6,000 per post.

And how does an aspiring Instagram star induce followers to “like” her account and view her posts? The answer clearly has to do with what those photos reveal — namely, their often extreme, sometimes unrealistic figures. In her latest posts, from what appear to be a “boudoir” shoot, Kvitko wore nothing but “nude” lingerie, revealing what attracts fans to her account.

Kvitko not only compares herself to Kardashian — whose own extreme hourglass figure is allegedly a central part of her appeal — but the Russian glamour model sees herself as competing directly with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, as the Inquisitr noted. And Kvitko believes that she is winning.

“I like Kim Kardashian but I don’t quite like being compared to her. She is far behind me,” she has said.” My body is sporty, my hip muscles are trained, my bottom is the most beautiful one, and I have not done any plastic surgeries on my face.”

Notably, Kvitko did not say that she has not had any plastic surgery on her body, and some fans have been skeptical. One fan earlier this year posted a YouTube video showing Kvitko’s mother and her sister, video which appeared to show that however “the Russian Kim Kardashian” got her curves, it wasn’t from simple genetics.

“One would think that Anastasiya Kvitko’s progenitor would be very much like her daughter, but the reality is the opposite,” the YouTube fan wrote. “They look nothing alike even their mother shows to be almost completely flat and waistless compared to their daughter. Sister doesn’t look anything like this either.”