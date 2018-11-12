Khloe Kardashian Bonds With Tristan Thompson Over Recent Tragedies In California

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship have allegedly been on shaky ground following his shocking cheating scandal earlier this year, but things may be getting better for the pair as they’ve reportedly bonded in their sadness over the tragedies that have recently taken place in California.

According to a Nov.12 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been pushed closer together due to the shocking shooting at a California nightclub, as well as the devastating Woolsey fires that have been reducing homes to ashes in places such as Calabasas and L.A.

Sources tell the outlet that seeing so many people in peril have made Khloe and Tristan thankful for what they have, and perhaps given them a new perspective on their lives and relationship.

“They see so many people, including their own friends, losing so much and they are realizing what they have with each other and how they are better together as a unit than apart. Are there issues still? Absolutely! But what people are going through really is putting things into perspective,” one insider revealed.

As many fans already know, Khloe Kardashian and many members of her famous family have been forced to evacuate their homes due to the wildfire, and are at serious risk for losing their multi-million mansions.

Sadly, so many other stars such as Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, Gerard Butler, and Robin Thicke, have already seen their home go up in flames, and the danger isn’t over yet.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are now said to be leaning on one another during the tough time, and it may actually be what saves their relationship.

“All the tragedy that has been going down literally in their backyard might actually be the main and most important reason they stay together. Emotions are at an all-time high, and Khloe and Tristan are using the unfortunate sadness that is affecting so many as a catalyst to improve their relationship status. They both realize love and the love for each other is what is most important,” the source added.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe back in April when photos and video of him kissing another woman surfaced online. Kardashian was nine months pregnant at the time. The pair stayed together, but have allegedly been having problems ever since.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship with Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!