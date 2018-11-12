Chrissy Teigen Busts Out Of Teeny Tiny Dress During People’s Choice Awards

Chrissy Teigen was one of the presenters at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday night. The mother-of-two looked radiant as she took the stage in a low-cut mini dress, which showcased her famous curves.

According to a Nov. 12 report by Daily Mail, Chrissy Teigen donned a pink, black, silver, and gold printed dress for the event, which was very low-cut and flaunted her ample cleavage.

Teigen, whose husband John Legend was also in attendance at the show, wore her brown hair pulled back with her bangs hanging down to frame her glowing face. Chrissy’s legs were also on full display thanks to a thigh-high slit in her mini dress.

Chrissy wore rings on her fingers, soft pink polish on her nails, and hoop earrings for the outing. She finished off the look by sporting a pair of strappy black heels, and a berry lip color.

During her time on stage, Chrissy presented the award for favorite reality TV series, which went to Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Teigen handed over the award to Kourtney, Khloe, and Kim Kardashian, as well as Kris and Kendall Jenner.

During the family’s acceptance speech they dedicated the award to all of the men and women who were risking their lives to fight the devastating Woolsey fire that was raging in Southern California.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Chrissy Teigen may have been buddied up to Kim Kardashian during the People’s Choice Awards this weekend, but a source previously revealed that there may be tension between the two families.

Insiders previously told Hollywood Life that both Chrissy and her husband, John Legend, are upset with Kim’s husband, Kanye West, following his visit to the White House to meet with President Donald Trump.

“They are both upset with Kanye, but don’t want to publicly bash him because that really doesn’t solve anything. They would like to actually have conversations with him behind closed to doors to make him aware of their feelings and hope that he gets to a place where he can see things from their perspective,” an insider told the outlet.

“Chrissy and John are very happy, level-headed people and they will always choose to live their lives that way. They take zero comfort having drama in their life. And Kanye equals drama but they also want to give him a chance,” the source added.

However, it seems that all is now well with Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West.