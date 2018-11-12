Kyle Richards Poses With Kathy Hilton At Rebag Launch As Celebrity Sisters Put Family Feud Behind Them

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star has reconciled with her sister.

Kyle Richards and her sister Kathy Hilton made a surprise appearance together at the Rebag Melrose Place launch in West Hollywood over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her famous sister posed together at the opening of the high-end handbag retailer after a rumored longtime feud.

Richards took to Instagram to share a friendly shot with her sister Kathy, captioning it,” About last night” and adding chummy hashtags such as “#handbagheaven” and “#sisters.” The famous sisters have been on the rocks ever since Kyle produced American Woman, a scripted TV show based on their childhood in the 1970s. In September, Richards announced that American Woman was canceled by Paramount Network after one season.

Later that month, the celebrity sisters reunited to celebrate their middle sister Kim Richards’ 54th birthday. At the time, an insider told People that Kyle and Kathy had been working on mending their relationship and were in a “better place.”

Indeed, based on the photo, which you can be below, Kyle and Kathy have buried the hatchet—and just in time.

“You know, family’s family,” Richards told Entertainment Tonight at the Rebag event. “So, they have their moments. We’re no different than anybody else. Now we’re good and we’re happy — thank God, because it’s the holidays!”

In 2016, a family insider told E! News that Kathy Hilton nearly uninvited her sister to her daughter Nicky’s wedding due to the tension over the TV pilot based on the life of their late mom.

But Kyle Richards had always contended that American Woman was not autobiographical and had said she hoped her sister Kathy would come around after watching the show.

“Every family has their moments, but we’ll be fine,” Richards told People earlier this year. “I love my sisters and that’s all that matters.”

Richards later told the Los Angeles Times that she intended American Woman to be “a love letter” to her late mom Kathleen, but she emphasized that the show was a fictionalized version of the acting family’s life.

“The show has two sisters. It’s not three. …I am hopeful that after seeing it, [Kathy] will see that it’s a fictionalized version and everything will be fine again — I mean, that’s what I would like in an ideal world.”

Kyle Richards is currently filming the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.