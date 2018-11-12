Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Believes She Jinxed The Patriots After Not Wearing ‘Lucky Jersey’

Is Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek the reason why the New England Patriots fell to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon? The model believes her “lucky jersey” made have had something to do with it.

Camille Kostek took to her Instagram stories on Sunday to reveal that she may have jinxed the team by not wearing her “lucky jersey” in the right capacity during the New England Patriots game this weekend.

As many fans know, Kostek has a Rob Gronkowski jersey, which she has deemed to be lucky. The jersey has seemingly been working this season as she’s been wearing it and the Patriots have been winning. However, this weekend it seems that the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model was late putting the jersey on and believes she may have jinxed the team because of it.

“Ok so the jersey is on…but I put it on late in the first….did I mess up the ju ju for not having it on since the kickoff,” Camille asked fans via her Instagram story.

Later, the model posted another video of herself wearing the Gronk jersey as well as a stocking hat with her boyfriend’s number on it. She used an Instagram filter to play sad music and pulled the hat down over her head as the Patriots lost the game to the Titans by a score of 10 to 34.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski have been dating since 2015. The couple has been nearly inseparable since that time, and Camille has proven herself to be Gronk’s biggest fan while he’s out on the football field.

However, it seems that Rob is also Camille’s biggest fan. When she was recently chosen to be one of the models in the upcoming 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, Gronkowski was right there to gush over how proud he was of his girlfriend, who was going to realize one of her biggest dreams.

“Camille has been working her whole life to get the SI swimsuit, ever since we met she’s been talking about it. When she got the news she told me all about it and I couldn’t be more excited for her. I’m super excited for her she’s heading to South Australia. It feels unreal to say my girl is a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model. She definitely deserves it,” Rob told the camera.

Camille Kostek is obviously not to blame for the Patriot’s loss on Sunday, but it seems safe to say that she won’t be late putting on her lucky jersey again in the future.