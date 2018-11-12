Travis Scott Opens Up About Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy & Baby Stormi On ‘Ellen’

Travis Scott made an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, and the rapper revealed what he was most dreading when it came to the birth of his and Kylie Jenner’s baby daughter — and it’s probably not what you are thinking.

According to People, the 26-year-old told the talk show host that there was a specific thing he was “fearful” of – the placenta!

“It was so scary. This is actually my first delivery room. She’s walking me through this whole process,” he said.

“There’s this thing called the placenta that I’ve just been hearing about. Oh my God. So I was fearful of that.”

Luckily for him, the Kardashian-Jenner clan matriarch Kris Jenner was there to help them through the whole process. Travis and Kylie, 21, welcomed their baby girl Stormi Webster on February 1, 2018. And despite his placenta worry, the “Butterfly Effect” hitmaker actually agreed to cut the umbilical cord himself.

“But I cut the umbilical cord. And she held it down, mama K.J. She’s the best, man,” he added, in reference to 63-year-old Kris.

Travis admitted he was worried due to the fact that they were about to become young parents, but he told Ellen that his worries vanished when he laid eyes on his baby girl for the first time.

“Going into it, I was nervous and scared. You know, we were both young. When you first had a baby in your arms, it’s uncontrollable. It’s this whole warp that takes over your body. I never thought I could just love something so hard,” the proud daddy said.

He also added that at the age of nine months, Stormi is a super energetic baby, who loves to run around the house constantly in her new walker. This is not the first time the rapper has talked about his baby daughter and his relationship to the youngest star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. He told GQ in August that he was there the entire time Kylie was in labor, even calling the whole process “hell!”

Travis and Kylie also seem to be happier than ever, with the Kylie Cosmetics businesswoman now accompanying him during his ASTROWORLD tour, along with baby Stormi. And just last week, Kylie shared a video on her Instagram stories that showed her Hidden Hills house filled with hundreds of red roses and dimly lit candles — a romantic gesture that Travis was behind, according to Hollywood Life.

“Travis is more in love with Kylie than ever before. He has been super romantic lately and Kylie loves it,” a source told HL.