Scarlett Johansson Pours Out Of Skin-Tight Top At People’s Choice Awards

Scarlett Johansson’s cleavage came pouring out of her skin-tight top during Sunday night’s People’s Choice Awards.

According to a Nov. 12 report by Daily Mail, Scarlett Johansson’s ample cleavage was on full display during the awards show as she donned a strapless red and black patterned top, which showcased her famous curves.

The actress also wore a pair of black pants with a large black belt complete with large gold buckle. She sported rings on her fingers, a pair of dangling earrings, and black heels for the event.

ScarJo also had her short, blonde hair parted to the side and swooped back for a sleek, slicked back look. Her makeup look was on point as she wore cat eyeliner, a pretty pink lip, and matching blush. She completed the look with red polish on her nails.

Scarlett was on stage a couple of times during the night to accept awards for her movie Avengers: Infinity War, where she plays the role of sexy superhero Black Widow. During an acceptance speech, the actress thanked her fans for allowing her to live her dream.

Johansson opted not to walk the red carpet of the event, but she did pose for photos once she was inside the press room at the ceremony.

“I love my job because it not only allowed me to connect with myself, but it allows me to connect with the audience, and so I really dedicate this to all of you,” she said.

As the country celebrates Veteran’s Day, Scarlett Johansson also wanted to thank the great men and women of United States who risk their lives every single day for our freedoms and allow her to continue to do her job.

“I also dedicate this to the men and women of the Armed Forces who put their lives on the line every day so that we don’t have to. Thank you, thank you, thank you very much,” the actress stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Scarlett is set to star in her own stand-alone Black Widow movie, but not much has been confirmed about the storyline for the upcoming film.

One rumor reveals that Black Widow will be given to the KGB and groomed to be it’s “ultimate operative,” and see the superhero, whose name is Natasha Romanoff, living in the U.S.A. 15 years following the fall of the Soviet Union.

However, Scarlett Johansson has not confirmed the details of the movie just yet.